SAFFORD — Back on May 29-31, Safford’s Kaleb Cordova competed for the AZ Elite wrestling team in Pueblo, Colo., and came back with an impressive 9-0 win streak.
DUNCAN – It was very nearly standing room only at the third community conversation meeting at Duncan Town Hall l…
PIMA — Locals were given the chance to mingle as children played for hours Saturday.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church, 311 S. Central, Safford, Room 1.
When Ted Little and I met for the first time, we were both 8 years old, in the third grade and sitting a few des…
• A Healthy Graham County Special Event, hosted by Awakening Recovery Center Safford, will take place Saturday, …
It’s a race against time, and against diversity.
SAFFORD — In a move to encourage new home construction, the City of Safford is offering waivers and compensation…
• Produce on Wheels Without Waste (P.O.W.W.O.W.) is Saturday, July 6, 8 a.m.-noon at Morenci Plaza Center on the…
The second Democratic debate brought up an issue we thought long since decided — school busing.
As former Vice President Joe Biden has embarked on his latest campaign for the presidency, I’ve been reminded ab…
Denver was awash in rainbows. Thousands had gathered for the annual Pride Fest, celebrating LBGTQ lives and advo…
• Safford Lodge #16 Free and Accepted Masons meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the Safford Lodge…
• The inaugural 4th of July All-Natural Beauty Pageant is Friday, June 28, at 4 p.m. at The Venue on Main Street…
PHOENIX — State health officials are failing to protect more than 200,000 medical marijuana users in Arizona fro…
Editor: Last month’s completion of the ADOT U.S. Highway 70 lighting safety project from 20th Avenue to Hollywoo…
SAFFORD — A sex offender who violated his probation was sentenced to 20 years in the Arizona Department of Corre…
SAFFORD — The 28th annual Fourth of July Fishing Derby grew to 134 competitors this year, with prizes for a numb…
CLIFTON — The objection period on the USDA Forest Service Stateline Range Allotments is open this week.
Bunny Dryden talks about the vital role ranching plays in the local and state economies.
Update on development of live action role play in the Gila Valley
1959 was an exciting baseball year in Chicago, where I grew up.
Honestly, there are a lot of people who purchase homes without money in a savings account. There are many produc…
When trying to figure out how to boost your credit scores, the question of whether opening new lines of credit c…
SAFFORD — Back in 2018, local coaches decided to start up a U19 RSL (Real Salt Lake) club team and found some success.
SAFFORD — Safford’s BB Andrews is in the National Coaches Hall of Fame for girls track and field, and this year,…
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering hunters an opportunity to earn a bonus point this month.
DUNCAN – It was very nearly standing room only at the third community conversation meeting at Duncan Town Hall last week.
CLIFTON — This month, the county bids farewell to its longtime administrator Deborah K. Gale as she settles into a well-earned retirement.
PHOENIX — A judge has slapped down a plan by Gov. Doug Ducey to balance last year’s budget and pay for his teacher pay raises by hitting up Tucson area residents for more taxes.