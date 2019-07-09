Quantcast

CONTACT US: 928-428-2560

Every new subscription will qualify you to be entered to win this stay-cation package:

Family of 4: 2 Nights at Quality Inn, Family Dinner at Manor House Restaurant, Family Day Pass to Roper Lake and An hour play at Laser Tag!

More inside

News

Calendar

Community Assistance

• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church, 311 S. Central, Safford, Room 1.

Calendar

Things to Do

• A Healthy Graham County Special Event, hosted by Awakening Recovery Center Safford, will take place Saturday, …

Calendar

Things to Do

• Produce on Wheels Without Waste (P.O.W.W.O.W.) is Saturday, July 6, 8 a.m.-noon at Morenci Plaza Center on the…

Calendar

Community Meetings

• Safford Lodge #16 Free and Accepted Masons meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the Safford Lodge…

Calendar

Things to Do

• The inaugural 4th of July All-Natural Beauty Pageant is Friday, June 28, at 4 p.m. at The Venue on Main Street…

EACourier Videos

Events Calendar



Lifestyle

Sports

Copper Era

Sign up below and get updates delivered right to your inbox!