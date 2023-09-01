Humans have proven themselves to be the planet’s most dominant species, due to our highly developed communication, critical thinking and predatory skills. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have any competition. There are plenty of animals that we can learn from by watching the ways in which they communicate and learn from each other. While you struggle to become a more efficient student for your online college classes, try taking a cue from these 10 amazingly smart and productive animals.

1. Octupi and squids: Cephalopods — octopi, squids and cuttlefish — may be some of the smartest animals in the ocean. After studying them, scientists have deduced that cephalopods are always trying to stay busy, as they hate being bored. They use tools, are efficient eaters and can learn new skills.

Octopus

Octupi and other cephalopods are believed to be much smarter than they look.
Crow

Crows are very resourceful animals that turn all kinds of objects into usable tools for getting food from hard-to-reach places.

