Not enough has been written about the pioneer women of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Without their strength, courage and endurance, many places in the West would likely not have been settled as they were.
One such woman was Sarah Matilda Farr Barney. Her story begins on May 1, 1841, in Chatham, Medina, Ohio, when she was born to Sarah Russ Farr and Elbridge Farr. The parents were born, lived, married and had four children in Massachusetts prior to relocating to Ohio.
Mr. Farr was the religious one, so it was devastating to the family when he died in 1849. Sarah struggled with religion but had some soul-searching experiences that brought her and her three youngest, Matilda, Martin and Franklin into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Having a strong desire to gather with the saints in Utah, Sarah Russ Farr had no funds to do so, as her older children and her late husband’s family refused to let her sell any of her property. She heard of a blind woman who had a wagon and oxen but couldn’t ride in the wagon as the oxen were too poor to pull a full wagon plus passengers. So, in 1852, Sarah arranged for her 11-year-old daughter, Sarah Matilda, to lead the blind woman across the plains; both walked the entire distance.
Upon arriving in Salt Lake, young Matilda continued to care for the blind lady. Many noticed and admired her for her kindness and industry. Among them was the John Hollingshead family, whom she was enticed to go work for. She endured unreasonable demands such as when she was broken out with chickenpox she had to gather snow to melt to do the family wash. Adding insult to injury, their children called her names and threw dirt on the hanging clothes.
Realizing her mistake too late, she never forgot how she was taken advantage of her circumstance with no relative to turn to or intervene in her behalf. It served as a valuable lesson, causing her to weigh decisions very carefully throughout her life. She missed her mother terribly—meeting each immigrant train, then being disappointed. Finally, in the fall of 1854, her mother and two younger brothers arrived, which made her very happy. They all settled in Spanish Fork, where she worked helping others in their homes.
It was in Spanish Fork where she was courted two years by the handsome Walter Turner Barney and it was also where they were married on Oct. 13, 1858. Walter Turner was born Sept. 18, 1836, to Elizabeth Turner Barney and Lewis Barney in Lake Fork, Sangamon Co., Illinois. When he was 8, the family located just outside Nauvoo, Ill. where he saw and heard the prophet Joseph Smith many times, becoming personally acquainted with him. He, with his family were among the first company of saints to cross the Mississippi River and continue on to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where the family remained while Lewis accompanied the vanguard company with Brigham Young into the valley of the Great Salt Lake in July 1847. After many hardships the family reached Salt Lake in 1852, settling in Spanish Fork.
At 18, he accompanied a mule team to San Bernardino, California, returning more than two years later. At this time he was called by Brigham Young to work under Lot Smith to guard the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon to prevent Johnston’s army from entering the Valley.
The young couple began their life together where their first child, Walter Francis was born and died of “summer complaint” at 15 months, giving them much sorrow. They moved to Springville where Sara Elizabeth was born. Another move—this time to Sanpete County where Alonzo Marion was born to them—shortly relocating to Circle Valley in Piute County where Delilah was born on July 24, 1865, as the parade passed their door. A few days later, Alonzo took sick with scarlet fever, dying Aug. 6. While they lived in Circle Valley, the Black Hawk Indian War began to rage. A great many cattle were stolen and five settlers were killed, two being Walter’s brother Orson and his Uncle Jefferson Barney. Due to the small number of settlers and fierceness of the Indians, the settlement broke up and Walter moved his family to Beaver. In the fall of 1868, Walter secured some farming land and built a log house in Kanosh, Millard County, Utah, where the next five children were born: Orin, Azalia, Franklin Van, Chloe and Lily.
The family was called by church authorities to help settle Arizona in 1884. They purchased 160 acres near Solomonville where they farmed. In 1896, they purchased land in Matthewsville and built a general mercantile store. With the help of Chloe and Lily, Matilda worked long hours to make the store a success. Walter made regular trips to Safford to the wholesale houses for goods; also making trips to Willcox, Tucson and Globe for goods. He later returned to their farm, taking the produce he raised to the store to sell. Matilda ran the store from 1896 to 1909, when they sold it to their daughter Lilly and husband, Ephraim Larson.
Matilda was the mother of nine, raising seven, and three grandchildren. She was blessed with a keen mind, was absolute in honesty. She was a noble woman of high morals and worthy ideals. After living a worthwhile, productive life, she died May 23, 1914. Walter died May 19, 1922, and they both rest in the Safford Cemetery.