Here's the latest information on high school volleyball play-off games.On Tuesday night, the Safford Bulldogs ended their season with losses to Tuba City in Tuba City. The scores were 6-25, 13-25 and 19-25.Morenci defeated Benson 3-0 in the play-in round.The scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-19. They'll be playing Veritas Prep Saturday at Mountain Ridge High School Saturday in Glendale at 1 p.m.No. 5 Ft. Thomas will face No. 12 Desert Christian at Gym B at Coronado High School in Scottsdale at 11 a.m. Friday.On Saturday, No. 3 Pima will take on No. 12 Kingman Academy at 11 a.m. at Mountain Ridge High School.No. 3 Thatcher will face No. 14 Odyssey Institute at 1 p.m. at Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe.