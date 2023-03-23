BIRTHS
Kyle and Leandra Delgado welcomed a daughter into their lives on March 5, 2023. Aviah Delgado was born at 1:51 a.m. at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
BIRTHS
Kyle and Leandra Delgado welcomed a daughter into their lives on March 5, 2023. Aviah Delgado was born at 1:51 a.m. at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
SPORTS
Baseball awards
Two members of the Eastern Arizona College baseball team received Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Division I Player of the Week honors for the week of March 5-11.
Pitcher Braden Gluth was the conference’s Pitcher of the Week. The freshman from Santa Teresa, N.M., allowed no runs and six hits in seven innings pitched in a win against Mesa Community College. Gluth also struck out six.
Teammate Julius Ryan earned the Position Player of the Week nod. The freshman from El Paso, Texas, posted six hits, four runs and three RBI in 14 at-bats in helping the Gila Monsters go 3-1 for the week.
Basketball awards
Three players as well as the coach of Eastern Arizona College’s conference and regional champion women’s basketball team recently were awarded post-season honors.
Head coach Angelica de Paulo was named the ACCAC Coach of the Year, while sophomore Kassidy Dixon shared Division I Defensive Player of the Year honors. Dixon and teammate Skye Miller also were named to the All-Conference first team. Freshman guard Vitoria Santana earned a spot on the third team.
Miller also was a first-team All Region selection, while Dixon and Santana made the region’s second team.
Meanwhile, over on the men’s side, EAC freshman Raysean Seamster, earned ACCAC Freshman of the Year honors, as well as spots on the All-ACCAC second team and NJCAA All-Region first team.
Joining Seamster on the All-Region team was sophomore big man Theo Seng, who also earned first-team All-Conference honors.
Letter of intent
Safford High senior Jasmyn Rios signed a letter of intent on March 3 to attend Concordia University-Irvine, where she’ll join the university’s track and field team. Rios is the two-time defending state champ in both discus and shot put, as well as the reigning national champion in shot put. The private Lutheran university in California competes in the NCAA Division II PacWest Conference.
ACADEMICS
Film festival winner
Deborah Hallford Hadassah of Safford High School was among the winners at the inaugural the Arizona High School Film Festival, held Feb. 25 at Eastern Arizona College. Hadassah was named Best Editor for her work on a film entitled “Without It.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.