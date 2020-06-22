The Pima Fire Department spent more than two days fighting another fire in the Gila River bed late last week.
Chief Scott Howell said he doesn’t know “definitively” what caused the blaze, which began around 3 p.m. Friday close to Bryce Eden Road, but he knows it was started by a human.
On Monday afternoon, Howell said the 350-acre fire was nearly out.
“We’re still out there working on some hot spots, but for the most part it is contained,” Howell said.
The crews were able to keep it from traveling up the wash into town and also keep it from getting to the Pima Bridge, which has utility lines and gas lines and stuff that goes across it, Howell said.
On Friday night the fire had been reported as 90% contained. However, the fire found new fuel in the river bed Saturday and authorities were forced to close the bridge.
The only loss were some power poles, Howell said.
During the early hours of the fire, crews were only able to get breaks every two hours, the chief said.
No one was hurt and he was deeply appreciative of the help given by Thatcher and Safford firefighters, he said.
Here are some updates on other fires impacting the area:
The Bringham Fire that started 22 miles north of Morenci when lightning struck June 6 has burned nearly 21,000 acres. It was 20 percent contained as of Monday morning.
Highway 191 remains closed in both directions between Mile Marker 189 past Juan Miller Road and Mile Marker 225 at Blue Vista. The closure will remain in place through June 27 and could be extended.
The Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains outside of Tucson was 16 percent contained as of Monday morning. The lightning-caused fire burned just under 52,000 acres between June 5 when it started and June 22.