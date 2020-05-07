The Arizona Board of Regents agreed Thursday that Arizona resident students at Arizona’s public universities will not have to pay more tuition during the 2020-2021 school year.
According to a news release, "the board and university presidents did not pursue increases to resident tuition to ensure higher education at Arizona’s public universities remains accessible for students during economic challenges brought about from the COVID-19 pandemic."
For the upcoming academic year, highlights of approved tuition and fees include:
Arizona State University
• No resident tuition increase.
• No more than 5 percent increase for non-resident undergraduate and online credit hour tuition
rates for the 2020-21 academic year with the flexibility for the university to adjust tuition within
that range because of unprecedented circumstances and uncertainty in higher education.
• Establishes college fees for online undergraduate students and authorizes ASU to increase
nonresident undergraduate college fees for immersion students up to 5 percent.
• Establishes three new graduate program fees.
Northern Arizona University
• No resident tuition increase.
• Continues the Pledge guarantee program with most continuing undergraduate students seeing zero increase in tuition and mandatory fees.
• Establishes a 0.5 percent increase in tuition for new undergraduate non-resident students on the Pledge program and a 3 percent increase for students not on the Pledge program.
• Increases online tuition per credit hour rate by 4.6 percent for undergraduate students.
• Establishes five new graduate program fees and one new undergraduate program fee.
University of Arizona
• No resident tuition increase.
• Continues the Tuition Guarantee Program ensuring the majority of continuing undergraduate students will have no tuition or mandatory fee increases.
• Increases tuition 3 percent for new resident College of Medicine students.
• Establishes tuition of $45,000 per year for resident and $69,999 for non-resident students for the inaugural year of the College of Veterinary Medicine.
• Increases one differential undergraduate tuition (2020-21 academic year only), one undergraduate program, six class and an events board fee; establishes a new global study and eight new class fees.