From the state Capitol in Phoenix to Mar-A-Lago in Florida, people are falsely claiming that the Arizona Senate’s election review showed that tens of thousands of illegitimate votes were counted in Maricopa County.
Lawmakers are saying it. Prominent statewide candidates are saying it. Former President Donald Trump is saying it.
Who’s not saying it? The audit team leader who started it all.
Doug Logan, the leader of Senate President Karen Fann’s audit team and the CEO of the Florida-based cyber security company Cyber Ninjas, testified at a briefing in the Arizona Senate recently that his analysis found 74,243 early ballots were counted despite no evidence that they were ever mailed to voters. He also claimed to have found more than 11,000 ballots cast by people who weren’t listed as being registered to vote at the time of the election, and nearly 4,000 ballots cast by people who registered after the deadline to vote in the November election.
Logan never said the 74,000 votes were illegally cast or improperly counted. He said he didn’t know for sure. Numerous media outlets, including the Arizona Mirror, investigated the claim in the days after the hearing and found that there was nothing suspicious about the ballots at all.
According to Maricopa County, 2,364,426 early ballots were requested for the general election and 1,918,024 were returned. The county said Logan appears to have based his number on a type of report that shows daily requests for early ballots, but which didn’t include the last 10 days before the election, omitting around 74,000 ballots that were requested at in-person early voting centers rather than by mail.
That hasn’t stopped many Trump supporters from across the country, as well as the former president himself, from claiming that Logan found the smoking gun they’ve been hoping the audit would find. And it comes shortly before Trump and a collection of other Republican officials and candidates take the stage in Phoenix Saturday at an event dubbed a “Rally to Protect Our Elections.”
Opening Pandora’s box
Experts who study disinformation say it can be difficult, if not impossible, to combat such claims once they make their way into the world. Fact-checking by news organizations and others can help counteract such misinformation, but many people simply won’t believe them.
“The problem is that one false story doesn’t go away once it’s corrected. It’s like glitter. It’s everywhere. It’s hard to clean,” said Joanna Lydgate, CEO of States United Democracy Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that supports free and fair elections, and which has devoted considerable energy to debunking the myriad false claims about the 2020 election.
Emily Dreyfuss, a senior editor with the Technology and Social Change Project at Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy said the details of Logan’s claim made it easy for the falsehood to spread. It included a distinct and memorable number, which carries an aura or authority and trust. The truth relies on nuance and bureaucratic details.
Furthermore, most people don’t understand election administration and procedure, making it easy for others to distort innocuous details and make them appear sinister, Dreyfuss said.
That adherents of the “Stop the Steal” movement who have rallied around bogus election fraud claims would believe the hearing showed evidence of election fraud was nearly guaranteed, Dreyfuss said, regardless of whether Logan made clear that he didn’t actually know if the ballots were properly cast.
“Whatever kind of specific and strange and certain statement that came out of that hearing that day would have been turned into evidence of a wrongdoing,” Dreyfuss said. “This is all part of the grand lie of the Stop the Steal campaign, of the big lie of the election, which now has millions of invested people that want that to be true, so they’re looking for evidence that they’re right.”
Given that, the responsible thing would have been to not hold the hearing at all, Dreyfuss said.
“There need to be safeguards in place before we’re in a situation where such a statement could have been amplified to a waiting and willing audience who was already activated to take whatever sound bite they could and spread it around,” she said.
The fact that the misinformation came out of an official proceeding at the Arizona Senate helped lend it credibility, Dreyfuss said. And to those who are inclined to believe the misinformation, the very existence of the audit is evidence that something went wrong with the election. Dreyfuss said there’s a sociological term to describe the use of formal proceedings to influence perceptions or cast doubt on something: “performative legal proceedings.” That term can apply to the election review that Arizona’s GOP Senate authorized and that Republican-led legislatures in other states are now pursuing, or to the dozens of failed lawsuits that Trump supporters filed challenging the election results, she said.
The most effective way to combat misinformation is often to preempt it, said Gowri Ramachandran, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice. Many news organizations sought to inform readers and viewers before the election about how election procedures would work, explaining, for example, that states that expanded mail-in voting likely wouldn’t have final results on election night. Though it’s impossible to say how many people that persuades, Ramachandran said it undoubtedly has a positive effect because when someone hears disinformation about the election, “they’ve already heard the right answer in advance.”
Though it’s difficult to counter misinformation once it gets out into the open, Ramachandran said it’s still important for people to hear the truth from actual experts like election officials and administrators.
“Once the bad information gets out there, people have got to hear the truth and they’ve got to hear it from a credible source,” she said.
