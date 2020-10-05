Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas announced Monday night that a Pima High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pima played Thatcher last Friday evening, but no Thatcher players have been quarantined, Douglas said.
"The teams have not been quarantined, only the players who were identified as close contacts," he said.
Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert said "some players have been quarantined and it will affect the season."
Pima's athletic director is working on how to adjust the schedule, Rickert said.
The JV team can still continue to play, he said.
This development comes on the heels of Pima's spirit line also being quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 case among the girls.
The two are not related, Douglas said.