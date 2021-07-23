The Pioneer Days Rodeo has been canceled because of rain, according to coordinator Troy Judd.
"There's just too much rain out there. It's a muddy mess," Judd said about the Vard Lines Memorial Arena in Pima, where the rodeo was scheduled to be held Friday night.
Judd said the rain-drenched arena has made it unsafe for livestock, horses, cattle and participants, so the decision was made to cancel the rodeo.
Judd added that there are no plans to reschedule the event.
"I wish it was a go," Judd said, "but we sure need the rain, so we'll trade."