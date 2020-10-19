The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is temporarily closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will be closed at least until the 28th,” said Vance Bryce, executive director. “We’re really needing to get tested and figure this out.”
Multiple staff members of the chamber have been feeling unwell and he's been notifying everyone the staff has come into contact with lately, Bryce said. He has not been able to taste any food since Saturday, he said.
Brianna Morris, the chamber’s marketing director, said the doors to the chamber will be locked. However, she and Bryce will be answering the phone.
If any of the other members of the chamber staff test positive, the chamber may be closed for a longer period, Morris said.