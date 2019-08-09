The Eastern Arizona Courier spoke with Forest Service Public Relations Officer Heidi Schewel regarding the bear activity and why the lake and the campground both have been shut down Friday.
“There has been a nuisance bear in the area. We have had several campsites which have been closed, and the bear is still hanging around and appearing to be becoming aggressive so we’re closing the campground for public safety for further notice,” said Schewel. “The bear, as with many bears they get into food and trash and they really come to prefer it over their natural foods. And if it is readily available they’ll eventually lose their fear of humans and approach people so they can get to the human food or trash. That’s what we call getting habituated to people, and that appears to be what is happening with this bear.”
Schewel said that they Forest Service is working with the Arizona Game and Fish, and that she doesn’t know when the lake or campground will be open. However, she did say that the bobcat attack, which occurred July 28 and the bear are two separate incidents and were not connected.
“He (the bear) has been browsing the shoreline. Apparently, he’s been consuming dead fish or bait fish left on the shore by fishermen, which we would encourage them to pick up. And apparently within the past 24 hours he bluff-charged a camper,” said Arizona Game and Fish Tucson Public Information Officer Mark Hart. “Bears will sometimes feint a charge that they don’t complete. And how long of a charge, I don’t know, but that’s a precursor of aggressive behaviour.”
At this time, the Forest Service does not know when the Riggs Lake campground, or the lake itself will be opened again.