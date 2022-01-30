The Arizona Marijuana Expungement Coalition is offering a free legal clinic through Southern Arizona Legal Aid for those arrested or convicted of a marijuana-related crime.
Those people can request the court to seal those records in several instances.
The clinic is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Graham County Courthouse, 800 W. Main St., Safford.
As part of its statewide campaign called Reclaim Your Future/Reclama to Futuro, the coalition is assisting people in filing for expungement.
Legal services are funded by the Arizona Department of Health Services grant program as part of The Smart and Safe Act. More info: visit azexpunge.org or call 1-800-722-4026. Reach Southern Arizona Legal Aid at expunge@sazlegalaid.org or 520-623-9465, ext. 4420.
Tax breaks for
widows, disabled
If you are a widow, widower or are totally disabled, you may qualify for a break on your property taxes, according to Darlene Alder, Graham County Assessor.
Qualification and Exemption forms are on the Graham County website, or call the office at (928) 428-2828 or stop by 921 Thatcher Blvd., Safford.
Applications should be submitted by Feb. 28.
Beekeeping class
set for Saturday
The Greenlee County Extension Office is leading a class on how to get started in beekeeping. The class is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 29, at the County Extension office in the South Greenlee County Annex, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan. Cost is $10, and is included in tuition paid by Greenlee Master Gardener students.