When Torey Cranford decided to turn her passion for making cakes into a business, she didn’t really know what she was doing.
“I basically took my hobby and turned it into a business 11 years ago,” she said. “I started not knowing anything or having a background in it, like most people who start businesses. I just hit the ground running and went from there.”
“It’s worked for me but I also wanted to know how to be better at what I do.”
At the time, Cranford was living in San Simon with her family and had started making cakes for friends for extra cash.
“It helped me make gas money to get my kids to Safford for karate lessons and scouts and different things,” she said. “It had always been something I did for my family and a few friends around San Simon and I made a cake for a friend and then their friend called me and asked if I would do it for them.”
“After eight months, I was making quite a bit.”
Cranford created Cakes with TLC, moving to Safford a year later where she went from making a couple custom cakes a month to six to eight a weekend.
“I don’t do sheet cakes, something you can get at the grocery store isn’t my specialty,” she said. “I tend to do more custom work — wedding cakes, baby showers, with handmade sugar flowers or edible poppers, when you are wanting something really special to wow your guests.”
Despite the success she created for herself, Cranford still wanted to take it to the next level. That’s when she learned about the DreamBuilder program being offered through Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center.
She participated in 2019, and said once she graduated she had gained new skill sets to make her business run smoother.
“It made me better at bookkeeping, definitely networking with other businesses, which is something I’ve always worked on,” she said. “I have a better understanding of all the different stages of owning a business.”
Building dreams
DreamBuilder: The Women’s Business Creator is an online program developed for women seeking to grow or start their own small businesses.
The program was launched in 2010 by Freeport-McMoRan and the ASU Thunderbird School, and first started in South America. It now has participants in 134 countries and more than 100,000 students worldwide.
EAC SBDC Business Analyst Sandra Robinson said the program came to EAC’s Small Business Development Center seven years ago.
“Here at the SBDC we just found it a really fantastic program to help people. It just teaches people the ins and outs of how to start a business,” she said. “It feels like an entrepreneurial class but it’s broken down into very digestible pieces so it’s accessible to everyone.”
“By the time someone finishes this class, they will have a complete business plan and in every lesson in the online modules you type a few sentences or paragraphs and all those are put together by the program, creating a business plan.”
The online courses start from the beginning, going over how to explore dreams, all the way to how to make a profit. And, people can work through the courses on their own schedule.
Robinson said their program mixes the online modules with in-person, weekly classes so the participants get to bounce ideas off each other.
That was Cranford’s favorite part.
“It allows you the classroom time to meet other small business women, men too, to discuss everyone’s unique ideas, what they have been through, their experiences, because we learn from each other,” she said.
Robinson, who will be facilitating the in-person sessions, said some of the skills participants will gain once they complete their training include marketing, pricing, management, bookkeeping and more.
Robinson said they have had 75 people graduate DreamBuilder through the EAC SBDC.
“It’s a really fun program and there’s great synergy when the women all meet together,” she said. “Business education doesn’t have to be formal — yes, you can come to EAC and take business classes — but it doesn’t have to be that way. You can get a great business education through programs like this.”
Wing it to win it
Safford resident Irene Schmoller joined the program in 2019. By that point, she had already started and owned a successful business for more than 40 years.
“I had never taken business classes but I grew up in a business family so I knew how to do it,” she said. “I started my business at the top of my head. I was winging it for 40 years.”
“When I heard about DreamBuilder, I really liked the girl running it then, and it sounded very informative and exciting.”
She is a longtime supporter of the SBDC at the college, which helped her a lot when she first started her business.
Schmoller created Cotton Clouds Inc. in 1979, when she discovered a new passion for cotton during a workshop at a weaving conference.
“I got turned on to cotton, all the benefits and characteristics of it,” she said. “I came home and took everything that wasn’t 100% cotton out of the closet, and that was hard in the time period. You couldn’t find cotton yarn anywhere.”
She did research and sent 200 letters to cotton manufactures, hearing back from about five or six. And, her mail-order cotton and cotton blend yarn company was born.
“Over the years, I kept building up, adding on, selling cotton fibers for people to spin on the wheel at home,” she said. “A lot of people couldn’t find cotton yarn so I sold kits that had just the right amount to make their own by following the instructions.”
Schmoller said the DreamBuilder program was fun and interesting, and she particularly liked the in-person segments at the college.
“I did like the camaraderie of going to class in-person,” she said. “I liked going to class and hearing other people’s stories and projects and problems, too. That’s a good part of DreamBuilder, coming together with other business people.”
Shortly after she completed the program, Schmoller ended up selling the business to her longtime employee.
“What happened was I had been talking with my employee about the possibility of buying the business and as soon as I finished the program, she bought the business in March 2021.”
“So, what was interesting is that after 40 years of running a business, taking DreamBuilder had given me an ah-ha moment. I realized I was an entrepreneur without having any formal business education and I saw the value of it for somebody starting up or who has had a business for a few years. It really makes you think about what you want.”
Robinson said Schmoller’s story really illustrates just how the program helps participants with all legs of their business journey.
She said along with the program itself, the SBDC is able to provide one-on-one guidance for free to people on a variety of business-related topics like how to become an LLC or help with their sales tax license.