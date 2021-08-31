cartoons Aug 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Leslie Ann Crawford Graham County man, 86, booked on aggravated assault, weapons offense The results are in Busy first week for interim town manager in Duncan Teen dating violence doesn't just happen elsewhere Two more Duncan-area residents lose lives to COVID-19 School children being credited with local rise in COVID-19 cases Victor (Peanuts) Reyes Thatcher Eagles dominate Sahuarita Mustangs in season opener Sherilyn Moon Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists