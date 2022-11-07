NOVEMBER 9
Veterans breakfast
WHEN 7-8:15 a.m.
WHERE Bonita Elementary School gym, 18008 S. Fort Grant Rd, Willcox
INFO This breakfast is to honor veterans, those who have served in the military and their families. Following the breakfast, students and staff will have an outside flag ceremony at 8:15 a.m. We would be honored to have you join us as we recognize and remember those who have served our great country. Please call the school if you have any questions at 928-828-3363 or 520-384-3237.
Dinosaur Day
WHEN 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Public Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Dinosaur-related activities and games. Expect an hour to complete activities.
EAC Fall Jazz Band Concert
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College Activities Center, Lee Little Theater, North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher
INFO Admission is free. Concert fill feature “Curaco Blue,” “Love Is Here to Stay,” “Big Noise From Winnetka,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Honk! Honk!” “Orange Colored Sky,” “Down to the River” and “Tank!”
NOVEMBER 10
Veterans breakfast
WHEN 8-11 a.m.
WHERE Mount Turnbull Elementary School, 10 Education Lane, Bylas
INFO Call (928) 475-2020 for more information.
Veterans Day Commemoration
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College’s middle campus between the clock tower and flag pole
INFO Honor all who served their country with the EAC marching band and choir.
NOVEMBER 11
Caregiver support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Main Street Café, 523 W. Main St., Safford
INFO Do you care for a loved one and wish you had more support? Eden Health and Essential Patient Care, LLC are hosting a free support group for family caregivers. This group is an informal, welcoming group seeking to provide education and peer support for all family caregivers, regardless of their circumstance. Call (928) 985-8400 for more information.
Veterans Day Parade
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Downtown Safford
INFO Will be followed by a ceremony honoring veterans in front of the Graham County Courthouse.
EAC Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Pops concert
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE EAC Activities Center, Lee Little Theater, North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher
INFO Concert will pay homage to the men and women of the American Armed Forces who have secured our freedom for 246 years. Admission is free.
NOVEMBER 12
San Carlos Apache Tribe Veterans Parade
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE San Carlos Apache Reservation
INFO The theme of the 55th edition of this parade is “Saluting All Apache Female Warriors.” The grand marshal is Sarah Rope.
22nd Nickel Auction
WHEN 9:30 a.m. (doors open); 2:30 p.m. (auction begins)
WHERE VFW Post 10385 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Event includes raffles, door prizes, silent auction, bazaar and food.
BBQ Rib Throwdown
WHEN 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE VFW Post 10385, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Do you make the best barbecued ribs? Here’s your chance to win prizes and, more importantly, bragging rights.
NOVEMBER 14
Gila Valley Arts Council presents Nobuntu
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, Program Room, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Free to the public
NOVEMBER 15
EAC SBDC webinar: How to do business with Freeport
WHEN Noon-1 p.m.
WHERE Registrants will receive a Zoom link for virtual participation, or the webinar can be viewed in the EAC SBDC Conference Room, 576 N. College Ave., Thatcher
INFO EAC SBDC welcomes the Freeport-McMoRan Global Supply Chain Group as they explain How to do Business with FMI. Take your business to the next level, and join us to learn how to do business with FMI by becoming a vendor with one of the area’s largest purchasers!
K-3 Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO All about apples. Make apple sauce. Paint an apple tree. No registration needed. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
NOVEMBER 16
Gluten-free cooking class
WHEN 10-11 a.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Public Library, Program Room, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Free cooking class for adults
NOVEMBER 16-17
EAC Theater Department presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
WHEN 7:30 P.M.
WHERE Eastern Arizona Fine Arts Auditorium, North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher
INFO Admission is $5 per person
NOVEMBER 17
Community book discussion
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Public Library, Program Room, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Free event that is part of Graham County’s NEA Big Read of “The Bear,” by Andrew Krivak. Refreshments will be served.
NOVEMBER 17-18
GFWC Women’s Club Safford silent purse auction
WHEN Bidding begins live and online at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 and closes at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 18.
WHERE 215 W. Main St., Safford
INFO Purses filled with goodies will be up for auction, with proceeds going to Eastern Arizona College student scholarships. Purses and contents will be at the clubhouse 5-6 p.m. on Nov. 17 and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Nov. 18 when bidding closes. Photos will also be posted on Facebook. To donate or participate, call Tonitette at (928) 228-3651.
NOVEMBER 18-19
Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County Pre-Holiday Bazaar
WHEN 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona Museum, 2 N. Main St., Pima
INFO Shop with a variety of Gila Valley vendors, plus the museum’s offering of souvenirs, contemporary books, vintage books and magazines. Author book signing on Saturday. For more information, visits us on Facebook or call (928) 250-9260.
NOVEMBER 19
Mt. Graham Safe House ‘FUN’draiser Golf Tournament
WHEN 8 a.m. (registration); 9 a.m. (tee time)
WHERE Mount Graham Golf Club, 4250 W. Golf Course Road, Thatcher
INFO Entry fee is $300 per team (four players). Entry fee includes green fees, cart fees, entry into both closest to the pin and long-drive contests, and lunch. Registration should be submitted to Jenny Howard, ℅ Ginaveve’s Market Place, 401 W. Main St., Safford, AZ 85546. Phone: (928) 965-7603. Email: ginaveves@gmail.com. Questions may also be directed to Thelma Brandon-Williams at (928) 965-9190.
NOVEMBER 29
K-3 Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Santa’s workshop ornaments and crafts. No registration needed. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
DECEMBER 10
Safford Downtown Association Christmas Dreams Light Parade
WHEN Santa from 4-5:45 p.m.; entertainment 5 p.m. at City Hall, parade at 6 p.m., Main Street
WHERE Downtown Safford
INFO 25th annual light parade
