AUGUST 20
Get a Grip open house
WHEN 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE 803 W. Thatcher Blvd.
INFO Ribbon-cutting event with wine tasting and light refreshments. Guests in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a percentage off on their next resurfacing project.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
AUGUST
20-21
Volunteer trail maintenance on Mount Graham
WHEN 8 a.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday
WHERE Bear Canyon Trail on Mount Graham. Bear Canyon descends 3,700 feet over 4.5 miles, and with easy shuttle access at the top and bottom it’s yet another amazing all-mountain bomber. The focus is on brush removal and tread work to keep the corridor open.
INFO Camping is reserved at Twilight Group Campsite for both nights. Workers will leave camp at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday, and will wrap up early in the afternoon on both days so folks can get a ride or a hike in.
Tools will be provided. Head and eye protection is required; bring a hard hat or bike helmet if you have one. Loaners are available if needed.
Volunteers need to bring:
Camping gear and food for the weekend (drinking water is available at Arcadia Group Campsite but not at Twilight)
Appropriate clothing for temps ranging from high 80s to low 40s
Work gloves, head protection and eye protection
Trail shoes or hiking boots, a pack and a bladder/bottles that can carry a minimum of 3 liters of water.
Questions? Email trailsteward@sdmb.org
AUGUST 21
Leilas’ Love Cornhole/Horseshoe Tourney
WHEN Signup at 10 a.m.; starts at 11 a.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds’ Freeport Pavilion, 527 Armory Road, Safford
INFO Entry is $40 per team. Cornhole to follow horseshoes. All proceeds will benefit childhood cancer foundations and the DAISY Scholarship Fund. Food and raffles. Prizes for first, second and third place. For more info or early signup, call Evanna at (928) 322-2118 or Vicki at (928) 322-5079.
AUGUST 23
Square dance lessons
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE VFW Post 10385, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO The Gila Valley Twirlers invite you to learn social square dancing, Tuesday evenings, starting Aug. 23 at the VFW in Thatcher. Great exercise for your spirit, soul, and body. No partner needed, no experience necessary. Space is limited, so call or text Mike Smithers at (520) 227-9444, or email him at rebelcaller@hotmail.com to reserve your spot! The first three lessons are free, and then only $8 per person after that. Live lively! This ain’t yer grandpappy’s square dance!
Ladies Craft and Devo Night
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Crossroads Baptist Church, 2934 S. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Come have a ladies night with us. Follow along to a beautiful painting tutorial and eat some yummy homemade snacks. $15 per person. For more information, contact, Marisela Plyler at (928) 322-1270. RSVP and pay by Aug. 23.
AUGUST 28
Gila Valley Hiking Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Snow Flat to Treasure Park (3.12 miles; moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
AUGUST 30
Pima Fire Department open house
WHEN 6-8 p.m.
WHERE 86 S. 200 W., Pima
INFO Grab the family and go have some fun at the fire station! Will include apparatus displays, station tours, hose drills and food.
SEPTEMBER 15
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 17
Hispanic Heritage Car Show
WHEN 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College South Campus, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Contact Matt McCabe at (928) 651-0555 or mpcarshow@protonmail.com for more information.
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
SEPTEMBER 22
DAR Constitution Week
WHEN 6-7 pm
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Friends of the Library and DAR Gila Valley Chapter will co-host a patriotic program honoring the U.S. Constitution, patriots of the American Revolution and local high school essay winners. Free and open to the public, families are encouraged to attend. Freshly baked refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Bonnie Briscoe at (928) 428-5904, the library at (928) 432-4165 or any member of Gila Valley Chapter.
SEPTEMBER 23
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen’s Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Taste of the Trail fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Local restaurants will set up booths to share their salsas with the community. Proceeds will go to the Safford Lions Foundation.
SEPTEMBER 24
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen’s Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO SalsaFest Challenge Amateur Salsa Competition starts at 11 a.m.
OCTOBER 15
Safford Lions 5K & 10K Fun Run
WHEN Check-in at 7 a.m.; Fun Run at 7:30 a.m.; 10K at 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park, 1651 Discovery Park Blvd., Safford
INFO Early registration on EventBrite. For more information, call Mike Garcia (928) 432-1430.
OCTOBER 29
Makers Market Halloween edition
WHEN 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE VFW, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Shopping, trick or treating, food, and more.
