PIMA- In the effort to comfort the family of individuals lost in Friday night’s crash, the community gathered with a truck a cruise.
Three high school students lost their lives in Friday night’s vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 70 at milepost 327. When the news of the incident spread across Graham County, community members and entities gathered to comfort the families and honor those lost.
Joshua Whitaker, a local teen from Thatcher, orchestrated a truck drive in honor of his friend. Whitaker’s friend was one of the teenagers who lost his life in Friday night’s crash.
“My heart hurts, we lost an amazing, genuine kid. He brought joy into so many lives. Him and I never got the Mount Graham cruise we hoped for. There’s love for trucks and then there’s Masons love for trucks. This cruise means so much to so many people he knew. He just deserves this,” said Whitaker.
The truck drive began at 4 pm on Saturday at the Pima High School. Owners of older trucks were encouraged to participate in the drive since the teen was an enthusiast for older trucks. While waiting for the procession to start, individuals cried and embraced in the effort to comfort each other. The father of the fallen teen led the procession to Fort Thomas in a blue and white truck.
While waiting for the procession to start and the trucks lined up, East 200 Street in front of the Pima High School was filled with vehicles. The Pima Police Department shut down the street from South 200 Street to South Main Street as trucks waited for the cruise to begin at 4 p.m.