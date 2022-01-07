JANUARY
The Local First Arizona Foundation posted a YouTube video created by Thatcher twins Ellie and Sydnie Alder featuring Duncan.
The Safford Police Department has ruled their officer “acted in accordance with Safford Police Department policy and procedure” in the death of Jorden Simms, a Safford woman who died in police custody.
Text to 911 became operational in Graham County
Dan Rose and David Morse described their experiences at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Iran Munn, a Tennesee man who spent two years trying to convince a Morenci teenager to become a prostitute, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Greenlee County Superior Court.
Georgina Misener, a former Safford woman accused of orchestrating the February 2020 death of her ex-husband in Clifton, was sentenced to 33.75 years in prison in Greenlee County Superior Court.
Morenci schools closed due to a snowstorm on Jan. 26.
FEBRUARY
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management gave the Pima Fire Department a pre-owned Type 6 fire engine with $12,000 worth of tools and an emergency radio.
The Arizona Agricultural Education/FFA Foundation named Richard Lunt the 2020 Agriculturalist of the Year.
The Safford City Council unanimously approved a sidewalk cafe and outdoor seating policy which allows merchants to seek one-year permits so they can create “parklets” — areas outside their business with removable chairs, tables, railings, umbrellas and planters.
An auditor informed the Town of Duncan he had grave concerns over the town’s financial situation, starting a chain reaction that resulted in the hiring of a financial expert, an Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigation and the resignation of Town’s Manager John Basteen.
The Graham County Attorney’s Office filed one count each of first-degree murder/domestic violence, child abuse/domestic violence and aggravated assault/domestic violence against Aaron A. Garza in the death of his 11-month-old son, A.J.
The Clifton Town Council voted to enter into a partnership with ADOT to replace a 109-year-old bridge on Frisco Avenue.
A resident of the East Desert Dog Lane lost his home in a fire.
MARCH
The Duncan Town Council voted unanimously to raise water, sewer and trash rates and to proceed with annexation efforts.
The Town of Thatcher launched a texting system that allows residents to report potholes, broken street lights and ask questions.
Salih Abdul-Haaq Zaid, who was granted a new trial last year in a fatal bar shooting, pleaded no contest to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison.
Manslaughter charges were filed against John Savage, a Globe man, accused of killing an off-duty El Paso narcotics detective in a head-on collision near Bylas in February 2020.
Thatcher’s Austin Pace, 18, was crowned the winner of Gila Idol
The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control indefinitely suspended the liquor license of Sarah’s Bull Pen in Safford, alleging more than 50 people were in the bar without social distancing and many of them weren’t wearing masks. Nor were the bar’s three bartenders.
Clifton Town Council voted to allow recreational marijuana to be sold in Clifton.
APRIL
Harold Lackner, 67, was arrested April 8, on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangerment, criminal damage and threatening and intimidating after being accused of accosting a group of children who were four-wheeling.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a zoning change that will allow for a new outdoor marijuana farm in Eden.
The state Senate voted, 24-6, to permit community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees to students; Gov. Doug Ducey later signed the legislation.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors agreed to use $253,000 in grant money to create a respite center for homeless people.
Mount Graham Regional Medical Center’s volunteers headed back into the hospital April 26 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Peter Ortega steps down as Clifton fire chief. Rick Varela is named his replacement.
The Gila Institute for Technology celebrates its 20th anniversary.
MAY
Frank Ogas, Morenci High School assistant principal/athletic director, retires after 47 years in education.
PUSD holds ribbon cutting for new K-2 building
Safford City Council members voted to invest $1.14 million into new parks and recreation projects.
Edres Barney stepped down from being Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County’s curator after 24 years.
Morenci Wildcats’ baseball team headed to state, losing in the first round.
JUNE
Graham County Board of Supervisors approve Bayacan/NatureSweet zoning change in 2-1 vote. The vote will allow Bayacan to grow marijuana in Bonita tomato greenhouses.
Beth and Max Sunderman give Verdell Walker a POW/MIA bracelet with her brother James Thomas’ name on it that Beth bought during the Vietnam war. The Sundermans spent years searching off and one for Thomas’ family.
The Clifton Town Council voted unanimously to raise wastewater rates every year through 2025 to help pay for rehabbing the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
Clifton resident Edward Stewart, accused of sexually abusing four children, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after entering a plea agreement.
An electrical fire wiped out about $150,000 in lumber and equipment at Ace Hardware.
The Duncan Town Council unanimously voted to allow an engineering and energy services company to design several projects the company believes will improve the community’s water and wastewater infrastructures.
The House of Hope is officially up and running after two people recovering from substance abuse issues moved in June 28.
A home in Safford was destroyed after trash burning in a barrel ignited the roof then spread throughout the structure.
Fire of unknown origin destroyed a Safford mobile home. A transient living in the home was unharmed.
An unattended candle caused $50,000 worth of damage to a home, forcing a Safford family to find temporary housing.
A Central house under construction was destroyed by lightning. During the same storm, a tree fell, downing power lines and trapping two people in separate cars.
JULY
Maci Reed was with her family on July 22 when their vehicle was swept into Cottonwood Wash while traveling on a private farm road during the monsoon. Most of the Central family was able to make it to safety, but the 4-year-old went missing. Her body was found by volunteers four days later less than two miles from where she was washed away.
“Respect the Will of the People,” one of two groups trying to give voters the chance to reverse a Graham County zoning change that allows marijuana to be grown in Bonita turned in a petition with 2,288 signatures, far more than the 1,064 required. That gets a referendum placed on the November 2022 ballot.
Jennifer Morales was named Morenci Unified School District assistant superintendent and Chelsea Adams took over as Metcalf Elementary principal.
Rick Ellis was named Duncan High School principal and athletic director.
Leo Garcia was named Morenci High School principal and athletic director.
Kelly Hadden was named Fairbanks Middle School principal.
Safford Unified School District’s Governing Board approved the hiring of Valerie Sanchez as Lafe Nelson Elementary’s principal.
Melanie Tluczek announced she was leaving Gila Watershed Partnership; Sarah Sayles was named her replacement in November.
Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition hires a new director, Hannah Landers.
Richard Lopez, a missing 59-year-old Safford man, was found deceased. An autopsy revealed he died of accidental exposure, but that he also had health issues and that drug usage contributed.
AUGUST
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis opted to tender his resignation before the council could vote on whether he should be terminated.
Duncan names Philip Cushman Interim Town Manager. His first day was Aug. 23.
Preliminary 2020 U.S. Census Bureau figures show Greenlee County grew by more than 1,100 people or 13.3%, since 2010. They also showed unincorporated Graham County grew 3.5%, from 37,220 in 2010 to 38,533 in 2020. Pima grew from 2,387 to 2,847 or by 19%. Safford grew from 9,566 to 10,129 or by 5.9% and Thatcher grew from 4,865 to 5,231 or by 7.5%
The Duncan and Fort Thomas school districts settled a pending lawsuit with the Gila River Indian Community, allowing them to keep some water rights, but forcing them to give up others.
The Duncan Town Council called for a forensic accounting investigation after a financial expert found irregularities in the town’s finances, including missing cash, dozens of credit card charges not backed up with receipts, and extra payroll checks written without explanation.
Eastern Arizona College donated the 1898 “Rattlesnake” steam engine to the Arizona Railway Museum.
Jason Downing of Morenci was charged after two girls under 15 accused him of molesting them. He was later sentenced to 24 years in prison, the maximum term he could receive under his plea agreement.
Alarmed by the jump in COVID-19 numbers, the Town of Clifton and Freeport-McMoRan began offering financial incentives to those who got vaccinated for COVID-19.
Graham County Historical Society presented Marge Schade with the Annual Heritage Award.
Mt. Graham Regional releases five-year plan after months of meetings
SEPTEMBER
The Town of Thatcher invited everyone in Graham County to share their vision of a dream recreation center. More than 300 showed up.
Former Duncan Mayor Bill Waters began collecting signatures to recall Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner.
Vernon Batty, the owner of Jon’s Heating and Cooling, was selected as the new Pima town manager.
Two lawsuits are filed in Graham County Superior Court regarding a zoning change made by the Graham County Board of Supervisors that allows for marijuana to be grown by Bayacan in Bonita.
Former Greenlee County Economic Development Coordinator Akos Kovach filed a federal age discrimination lawsuit against the county.
Pima Town Manager C.B. Fletcher sent out a memo to Town Council members and staff with the subject line “Law enforcement investigations.” When asked about a potential FBI investigation, Fletcher said he couldn’t comment on it.
A storm brought 45-50 mph sustained winds, hail, nearly two inches of rain and at least one wind gust that was 66 mph to Safford on Sept. 5. Trees were toppled, power was lost and there was other damage.
An employee working on welding a stainless steel pipe at the Morenci Mine was killed Sept. 15. The name was not released.
OCTOBER
Greenlee County joined the Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
LD14 Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, resigns and gives no reason.
John Holder, a Duncan man accused of molesting and raping a 13-year-old girl in March 2020, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and two terms of life-time probation in Greenlee County Superior Court.
Eva Joy Martinez, a missing Fort Thomas woman, was found dead along Highway 70 west of Fort Thomas. An autopsy revealed she likely died in a hit-and-run.
Longtime Duncan resident Richard Billingsley died of COVID-19.
Resident Teresa Bailey called for Mayor C.B. Fletcher to resign after obtaining documents that show former town manager Sean Lewis may have used the town credit and debit cards for five times the $5,439 he admitted spending for personal use.
The City of Safford names Jaime Embick the new Planning and Community Development director.
Freeport-McMoRan announced it will build a public skatepark and pump track in Morenci.
NOVEMBER
Morenci football team ends its state run with loss to Arizona Lutheran.
Freeport McMoran awards grants to eight projects in Graham and Greenlee counties nearly $700,000. The Town of Duncan received $270,000 for new water and wastewater systems.
The Sante Fe Gold Corporation announced Thursday that it purchased 11 acres in Duncan to build an ore processing mill.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office finished an investigation into alleged open meeting law violations by the Town of Duncan. They cleared the town in some instances, but also made the council ratify decisions made during a May meeting finding it violated the law.
Pima Town Council members voted to adopt a new policy when it comes to donations after discovering the town gave away $30,000 in FY20-21 when only $4,000 was budgeted.
DECEMBER
Duncan sisters brought Wreaths across America to area
The Clifton Town Council voted unanimously to use roughly $35,305 to upgrade the website using a portion of the $1.87 million the town received in COVID-19-related relief funds.
The residents of three mobile homes used garden hoses to save their homes when a fire destroyed a fourth mobile home in the Lone Star Mobile Estates.
Eastern Arizona College’s “Messiah” reaches milestone — 85 years
Eleven Town of Pima employees who continued to work with the public during the first 16 months of the pandemic will receive roughly $4,900 each after the town council agreed to retroactively give them hazard pay.
The Pima Town Council voted unanimously to install a veterans memorial at South Main and 100 South. An anonymous benefactor donated $10,000 to the town in 2018, saying she wanted to memorialize those men killed in action during World War II.