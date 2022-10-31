The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the draw results for 2023 spring hunts.
Customers must have an AZGFD portal account to view draw results and bonus points. Draw results no longer are made available through an automated phone system.
A free AZGFD portal account (dependent account features are available) can be created by visiting accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. For questions about creating a portal account, call (602) 942-3000 and press 7.
By the numbers:
29,805: The total number of hunt permit-tags issued.
57,670: The total number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points.
41,566: The total number of applications submitted.
AZGFD expects to mail hunt permit-tags to customers by Dec. 2, with the exception of those who have downloaded the new Arizona E-Tag mobile app (from either the Apple or Google Play stores) and opted-in to receive an electronic hunt permit-tag in their portal account. Customers who have downloaded the app but opted-in after the Oct. 24 deadline will receive their hunt permit-tag by mail. Information: www.azgfd.gov/hunting.