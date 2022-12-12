Madelyn Rapier

Madelyn Rapier, 4, holds up a certificate declaring her completion of Greenlee County Library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Four-year-old Madelyn Rapier is the most recent youngster to complete the Greenlee County Library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Madelyn's mother, Amanda Rapier, said there wasn't one specific book or type of book her daughter latched onto in reaching the goal.

Tags

Load comments