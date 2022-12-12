Four-year-old Madelyn Rapier is the most recent youngster to complete the Greenlee County Library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Madelyn's mother, Amanda Rapier, said there wasn't one specific book or type of book her daughter latched onto in reaching the goal.
"She went through phases," the mother of two said. "It was anything from 'Fly Guy' to 'The Princess in Black.'"
Rapier said she loved seeing Madelyn's interests develop and change over the course of the program.
She added it also provided an opportunity for one-on-one time with her daughter when her son napped.
On occasions when Mom wasn't available to read, Madelyn took advantage of the library's Wonderbook audiobook selection.
"She loved being able to get the books out and listen and follow along even when I couldn't read to her," Rapier said.
The Greenlee County Library System introduced the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program in October 2021 after being awarded a Library Science and Technology grant to help fund the purchase of a collection of books for both Duncan and Clifton Libraries for ages 0-5.
The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For parents of pre-K kids who haven't signed up for the program, Rapier advised, "Do it. It's easy, and it's fun to watch your kids' love of reading grow."