$45M USDA loan to fund rural broadband project

Nearly 1,000 addresses in Graham and Greenlee counties are about to get faster internet.
Wilcox-based Valley TeleCom Group announced Wednesday it has secured a $45 million Rural Utilities Service loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the purpose of upgrading 90 percent of its cooperative service territory in Arizona and New Mexico to fiber-optic.
Valley TeleCom spokesperson Heather Floyd said the Arizona Corporation Commission approved the company to accept the financing on June 28.
She said the financing will impact 2,451 addresses in Arizona, as well as provide the ability to fiber feed an additional 2,500 addresses. She said the total includes 984 customers in Graham and Greenlee counties, specifically in the communities of Bonita, Klondyke, Morenci, Clifton and Duncan.
The first service territory to be getting the fiber upgrade will be the Bonita/Klondyke area, Valley Telecom said. The upgrade will mean customers will be able to transmit data over its network at speed up to 1 gigabit per second.
Floyd said customers in the target communities currently are served through copper digital subscriber lines (DSL), which offer maximum data transfer speeds of 25 megabits per second. As 1 Gbps equals 1,000 Mbps, the performance difference should be striking.
Floyd said Valley Telecom has been upgrading customers through self-funded projects over the past three years as it waited for the RUS loan to be approved. These projects included fiber builds in Safford and Thatcher.
She said the projects funded through the loan will begin engineering immediately and are expected to be finished within five years. Valley Telecom’s engineers are currently working on the construction timeline for each community, she added.
“We will use contractors for the majority of the build who often hire local employees to supplement their workforce,” Floyd said.
“Valley’s mission has always been to provide high-quality communications service in rural areas,” Valley TeleCom CEO Steve Metts said in a release. “We have had great success in the areas where we have already been able to provide fiber-to-the-home and are very excited to soon be able to offer the Internet service that customers in our more rural areas both need and deserve.”