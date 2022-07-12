Morgan Bellamy is the only Girl Scout in Duncan, Ariz.
If that sounds a little sad, look at the upside: It means Morgan is without a local rival when it comes to selling Girl Scout cookies. In 2021, she sold enough Thin Mints, Shortbreads, Caramel Delights and the rest to earn her a trip to Universal Studios theme park.
“I’m good at selling things,” she said matter-of-factly.
Morgan, 14, hasn’t always been the only Girl Scout in Duncan. She started out in the program in a local Daisy troop at age 5. From there, she progressed through Brownies, Juniors and Cadettes. Currently, she is at the Girl Scouts’ Senior level.
It’s been since the pandemic started that Morgan became her own troop. Lack of meetings and activities led to a membership exodus that caused the local troop effectively to disband.
Except for Morgan, of course.
“I don’t quit,” she explained.
She had the choice either to attach herself to another troop or work independently, logging her progress online. Occasionally she meets virtually with a representative from the district office in Tucson, but for the most part, she’s on her own.
And she seems to be fine with that. When Morgan does get discouraged, her mom, Ruth Johnson, observed, all someone has to do is ask for her help, and all is well. Volunteerism is among Morgan’s passions.
For instance, near the start of Duncan’s Fourth of July Parade, Morgan noticed that there wasn’t a color guard of any sort to carry the American flag and lead the parade. At that point she fetched her Girl Scout vest, found a flag and marched in the parade herself.
“She’s always helping people,” her mom said.
Another incentive for Morgan sticking with Girl Scouts on her own is that if she completes the entire program from Daisies to the top level of Ambassadors, she can receive a full scholarship to college.
Morgan’s mom was hopeful her daughter will take advantage of the opportunity, but Morgan indicated she’s not interested in college. While she hasn’t quite settled on a career path yet, she does have an idea she might like to try firefighting.