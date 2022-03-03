From telehealth to remote schooling to job applications, the internet has become a central part of so many of our lives today that it’s easy to forget some people don’t have the same access.
But millions of Americans — 42.8 million, by some estimates — are experiencing internet inequity.
In its January 2021 Broadband Deployment Report, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reported that in 2019, the number of Americans without access decreased by more than 20%, yet the digital divide has lingered.
Heightened by the pandemic, which migrated even more of our lives online, filling the remaining gaps in access have become a priority for the White House and for local governments.
Defining ‘broadband’
The FCC – the agency charged with overseeing internet access in the U.S. – defines broadband internet as a minimum of 25 megabits per second (mpbs) download speed (the rate at which you receive data, like loading a webpage) and 3 mbps upload speed (the speed data is sent from a smaller digital device to a server, like backing up photos to the cloud).
In 2020, the FCC estimated that 18.3 million Americans lacked broadband access, but another report that same year by independent research group BroadbandNow estimated the number to be twice that, with more than 42 million Americans remaining unconnected.
The discrepancies are largely due to the way the FCC collects coverage information, which allows internet service providers (ISPs) to self-report how many people they’re reaching. If the company tells the FCC that one household on any given census tract has broadband access, the FCC rounds that number up, essentially marking the whole census block as having broadband.
Researchers with BroadbandNow found that these undercounts end up disproportionately impacting rural and Tribal communities, which – along with low income households, elderly populations and people of color — are already more likely to lack access to a computer and broadband connection, according to a 2021 study by the Pew Research Center.
Despite its flaws, the FCC’s data still provides the baseline upon which millions of dollars in federal grants and loan programs rely. Distributing funds responsibly, then, comes down to knowing the communities who need it, where underserved constituents are living, and the specific challenges they face.
The need
Providing communities with equitable access to technology has long been a foundational value of the library system, says Michelle Simon, Deputy Director of Support Services for Pima County Public Libraries.
“As our world moves to more of an online presence, it disadvantages people that don’t have that technology at home, and the library has been and continues to be a resource for those people to be productive citizens, to truly be able to participate in all levels of our society,” she said.
The importance of its digital offerings became a “glaring, hot white spotlight” for library systems when COVID-19 hit, Simon said, and forced Pima County libraries to close their doors from March to May 2020.
For some kids, the transition to distance learning during the pandemic was especially difficult. About 15 million students in the U.S. lacked adequate internet connections or devices to sustain their remote learning, worsening a “homework gap” between school age children with and without high-speed internet at home.
As American Rescue Plan Act funds were released, with special allocations to schools and libraries, Simon knew she wanted to take advantage of them to build better broadband support.
Together with Dan Hunt, director of Pima County’s Information Technology Department, the county purchased 400 hotspots to provide to students in rural communities and implemented external access points at libraries to better serve people outside the building.
The duo now co-chair a Strategic Planning Taskforce focused on tackling broadband inequities in Pima County, and already have a number of projects in the works.
More funding, hope
The Arizona Commerce Authority’s Statewide Broadband Middle-Mile Strategic Plan will increase broadband connectivity along 141 miles of Interstate 17, between Flagstaff and Phoenix, and 60 miles of I-19, between Tucson and Nogales, by early 2023.
According to the project’s website, the plan identified 796,004 households throughout the state that are either unserved or underserved, and about 91% of those are within a five-mile radius of interstates and state routes. The state’s efforts on I-17 and I-19 will address about 148,305 of these households.
One obstacle for ISPs increasing internet access to these more rural, underserved locations is because it hurts their bottom line — the revenue generated from these regions is sometimes not enough to compensate for the high cost of the infrastructure build-out.
But with additional state and federal funding for broadband — like the Arizona Commerce Authority’s $100 million Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program and the $65 billion earmarked for broadband expansion in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – Hunt said these new initiatives are working to bridge that gap with funds that specifically target broadband build-out in rural areas.
The influx of funding and support has helped to spark conversations and partnerships among local municipalities, schools, libraries and ISPs that otherwise might not have happened, Hunt said, which will ultimately help to maximize the benefit of these programs in the community.
“With this, we have really been able to bring all of them to the table, and together, we’re able to partner to start bringing this into new areas,” Hunt said.