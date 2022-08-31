Ranger Promo 4[1].jpg

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter lifts a flood victim to safety in an unrelated rescue. According to the DPS website, there are five such helicopters throughout the state, and they were the first police helicopters to provide civilian medical service in the nation.

Two girls who’d gone for a joyride on a side-by-side UTV found themselves in grave danger recently when they became stuck in the rising San Francisco River, a report released from the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office this week stated.

Law enforcement personnel responded to a 911 call that came in just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 stating two girls south of the Morenci corrals were trapped in their side-by-side, which was stuck in the river. As Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Paul Easley prepared to respond, dispatch said one girl had made it to the riverbank, while one was clinging to a tree in an area known locally as “the shallows,” which is north of Smuggler’s Cove, the report said.

