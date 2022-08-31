An Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter lifts a flood victim to safety in an unrelated rescue. According to the DPS website, there are five such helicopters throughout the state, and they were the first police helicopters to provide civilian medical service in the nation.
Two girls who’d gone for a joyride on a side-by-side UTV found themselves in grave danger recently when they became stuck in the rising San Francisco River, a report released from the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office this week stated.
Law enforcement personnel responded to a 911 call that came in just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 stating two girls south of the Morenci corrals were trapped in their side-by-side, which was stuck in the river. As Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Paul Easley prepared to respond, dispatch said one girl had made it to the riverbank, while one was clinging to a tree in an area known locally as “the shallows,” which is north of Smuggler’s Cove, the report said.
“High, fast and impassible by vehicle” was how Sgt. Carrasco of GCSO described the San Francisco that afternoon. He alerted Lt. Easley that he could visibly see the water rising. An Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter was requested, but the one in Tucson was down for maintenance and the soonest one could arrive from Phoenix was 1.5 hours. Easley then worked with Greenlee EMS to get an Air Evac medical helicopter from Safford to respond. Freeport-McMoRan’s technical rope rescue team was notified, as was Greenlee County Search and Rescue (SAR). A landing zone was established at the Morenci corrals.
Just as rescue teams were preparing for a potential boat launch, dispatch informed Easley that the girls were both out of the water. The Air Evac helicopter scooped up an SAR member with whitewater training, and they proceeded to scan the river for the girls' location.
Retrieval efforts
Meanwhile, two men, Kenny Williams and Jeremy Perez drove up to responders in a side-by-side, asking for water “because everyone down at the river was thirsty.” Williams told Easley that both girls were indeed out of the water. Williams identified one of them as his girlfriend, Alicia Tomlin. Easley spoke to William’s girlfriend, using William’s phone, the report says.
“I told her to stay there, not to go anywhere,” Easley wrote in his report. “That a helicopter was almost there and to wave their arms so the helicopter could see them.”
“At this point the 'rescue event' to save lives, changed gears and slowed down, refocusing on safely getting the girls out the canyon,” the report stated.
Another person, identified only as "Tyler" in the report, had hiked down to the area the girls were located. Williams was able to receive a “Snap Chat type picture” of the location they were at to help rescue teams pinpoint their location. Later, Tyler told Easley he’d parked on Smuggler’s peak and walked one to two miles down to the girls because the river crossings were too strong to negotiate.
A helicopter dropped a SAR member off about a quarter-mile from the location of the girls, and once he’d walked in to their location, the reported stated he confirmed, “Both girls were on the west bank of the river and not injured.”
The DPS Ranger helicopter eventually arrived, but after hoisting their crew chief down to the girls and Garza of SAR, the chopper had to refuel in Safford before returning to hoist the girls to the landing zone at the Morenci corrals.
The girls were transported to Gila Health Resources in Safford, where they were later released.
Incident command was established at 1:03 p.m. The girls were confirmed out of the water just over one hour later, and incident command was closed at 4:43 p.m., when the girls were transported to the Morenci corrals.
Flooded with emotion
Lt. Easley contacted the two girls three days later, Aug. 18.
Tomlin “said she was physically alright but still processing the traumatic event.”
What began as a normal joy ride from the Morenci corrals with her friend Adina (no last name provided in the report) soon felt ominous.
“She believed it was the fifth crossing; she had a gut feeling they needed to turn around,” Easley wrote in his report.
When the girls entered the water to do so, using a winch to help guide the UTV, the winch broke. Now high centered, they tried to dig the vehicle out but were unsuccessful. Tomlin called a few friends for help after 45 minutes of digging, she told Easley.
Then the river started to rise.
Tomlin took their cell phones and put them in the removable, waterproof glovebox and set them on the riverbank, first making a call to her friend Tyler. He said he was at the first river crossing on his bike and the water was pushing him sideways.
According to the report, Tomlin said the girls were finally able to reverse the side-by-side “But every time they got to the center of the river, the UTV would tip to its side,” the report said. Tyler told the girls he was taking the “back way” there, and Tomlin called Williams to say she was stuck, the water was rising and her friend Adina couldn’t swim.
As Tomlin went to call one last time for help, the UTV started to tip again. She told Adina to jump out, and she made her way to Adina. “The water was reported to be waist deep at this time but the under current was really strong,” the report said.
The girls made it to the west bank of the river and clung to tree branches.
Navigating a rescue
With no help in sight, and the river now chest deep, Tomlin waded downstream to find a place where they might be able to get out of the water, and returned for Adina once she located a place where they could get out of the river, Easley reported.
When her friend Tyler arrived, he forded the river afoot, telling the girls he was going to stretch the broken winch rope across the river so they could cross. The girls refused this method, the report recorded.
Adina’s story corroborated Tomlin’s, Easley wrote in his report.
“Adina was still mentally trying to recover from the traumatic event,” he noted.
The side-by-side wasn’t so lucky.
“The UTV was reported in bad shape and not recoverable at this time,” the report said. One responder estimated the vehicle had been swept 60 feet downstream.
The 2022 red and grey Can-Am was owned by Kenny Williams, and as the area was under a flash flood warning at the time, Easley put in his report that that “possible recovery of the vehicle was discouraged.”