The Air Force is considering changing the way it operates certain flight training areas across Southern Arizona, including the skies above Safford, by allowing pilots to fly lower, later at night and over more territory.
A public open house is planned Feb. 23 in Clifton.
In mid-January, Air Force officials announced plans for a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for changes to its special-use airspaces – also known as Military Operations Areas (MOAs) – along the Arizona and New Mexico border.
These zones are used by training pilots stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Luke Air Force Base west of Phoenix and the 162nd National Guard Fighter Wing based at the Tucson International Airport, as well as training flights around Fort Huachuca in Cochise County.
According to the project website, these training areas were “charted decades ago and have limited capacity to support modern day aircraft and training requirements.”
Air Force officials say updates are needed to optimize the existing MOAs so they can better support new technologies, training requirements and modern day threats to national security, adding that the “capacity for low-altitude and supersonic operations is needed to ensure pilots have the training they need for real-world environments.”
In some training areas – including the Jackal and Morenci MOAs that overlap the areas of Safford, Clifton and Duncan – the shift would allow pilots to push jets into supersonic speeds at just 5,000 feet above the ground. In Arizona, supersonic training flights are currently only allowed at least 30,000 feet above sea level.
If the new rules are approved, jets that don’t break the sound barrier would also be allowed to fly as low as 500 feet above ground level in the Jackal MOA, and training missions would be allowed to fly until 10 p.m. in the Jackal and Morenci MOAs.
Right now, the Air Force can conduct weekday flights from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Jackal MOA and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Morenci MOA, but must issue “notices to airmen” or NOTAMs for any additional flight times on nights or weekends.
With current MOA restrictions, the Air Force said “certain aspects of training are either curtailed, delayed, or restructured to occur over several training events,” which become more costly, time-consuming and result in a “reduced quality of training.”
By allowing for more low-altitude operations and longer flying times, the Air Force says its pilots can engage in more realistic training exercises, which will enhance their ability to successfully deploy defensive countermeasures in combat.
Open house
The Air Force has scheduled a series of public meetings to discuss the proposed changes in towns across Arizona and New Mexico throughout February, including an upcoming open house in Clifton on Feb. 23. That meeting will be held at the Clifton Community Center (100 North Coronado Blvd.) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, including a complete list of the proposed changes, a virtual presentation, maps, comment forms and project updates, visit www.arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com.
Comments may also be mailed to Arizona Airspace EIS, c/o Cardno, 501 Butler Farm Road, Suite H, Hampton, VA 23666.
The public comment period for this phase of the project ends March 4.