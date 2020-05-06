Albert J. (A.J.) Petty
Albert J. (A.J.) Petty, 81, of Safford, Arizona went to be with his Lord on March 15, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona after a lengthy struggle with health issues. His indomitable spirit allowed him to remain at home and independent until his final weeks.
A.J. was born Feb 3, 1939 in Manning, Arkansas to Albert E. Petty and Louise (Stroud) Petty. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Judy Petty.
A.J. is survived by his sister, Earlene Neil; brother, Larry Petty, children Robert (Sharon) Petty, Michael (Cindy) Petty, Deborah Petty, Patrick (Leah) Petty, James (Rachael) Petty, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A.J. had many fond memories and entertaining stories about his time as a very young boy growing up along the Ouachita River in Arkansas. At an early age he moved with his family to Bisbee, Arizona where he attended school graduating from Bisbee High School. A.J. worked for Phelps Dodge Mining as a heavy equipment operator in Bisbee and later Morenci after transferring in 1975. Upon retiring he moved to Safford to enjoy his golden years.
First and foremost A.J. was a man of incredible faith. Among his many hobbies and accomplishments he was a licensed small airplane pilot, competitive weight lifter, certified mechanic and professional musician. He had a passion for motorcycles, hunting, and fishing, coached his children’s baseball teams and was fluent in several languages. He would tell you himself his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest joy.