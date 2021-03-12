SAFFORD - After months of off and on openings and subsequent closings, Safford’s two movie theaters are gearing up for more long term re-openings in the next couple of weeks.
On March 5, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that all businesses, including movie theaters, can open at 100% capacity, with social distancing and face masks required.
Russell Allen, president of Allen Theaters, said Thursday that preparations are already underway to open the Stargazer 5 theater in Safford by the last Friday in March. Allen said staff are already in the process of checking projection equipment and food vending machinery.
Allen said that the theater in Morenci would have to wait a little longer to open. Because of the theater's small size, and the smaller population of Morenci, the theater probably won't be open until May when Allen suspects that a family-oriented movie, like Marvel Studio and Disney's Black Widow, is set to be released to theaters.
Once they reopen, Allen said that theater staff will be required to wear masks, and that the reservation system customers use to buy tickets online will automatically space customers six feet apart from each other in the theater.
“We’re looking forward to entertaining the people of Safford again,” Allen said.
Victory Fellowship Theater has been open since May, but Pastor John Neal said that ticket sales have significantly decreased in comparison to last year, before COVID-19 hit the Gila Valley. “it’s nothing like it used to be."
Neal said that for a while, the theater was showing older repertory movies, because of a lack of new studio movies being put out for theatrical release. His hope is that as big name movie studios like Disney and Warner Brothers begin to both produce and release more movies for theatrical release, more people will begin to flock back to watch new movies in local theaters.
“I would hope that people come for the movies again, and studios put out quality products again,” Neal said.
Victory Fellowship will not require patrons to wear masks, or sit six feet apart from each other, but they will request that people “do their part” to keep people safe, however that is, Neal said.
“We’re trying to keep people safe, but we’re not going to tell people what to do. That’s not right,” he said.
Allen is also looking forward to a stream of new movie releases and he believes that will begin in April. He also thinks it will take a couple of months for people to become willing to go see a movie surrounded by other people. Those numbers will increase as more people begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, he said.
“Go get your shot and then come get some relief from last year's misery,” Allen said, adding that movies and movie theaters, “help the mental stability of communities.”