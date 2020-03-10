The nation's blood supply is already being compromised by cold and flu season and now that the coronavirus is on the rise in the United States, the American Red Cross is concerned supplies will dwindle more.
The Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible people to give blood or platelets to help prevent shortages throughout the country, according to a news release.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
According to the Red Cross, donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.
Nonetheless, the Red Cross has implemented new blood donation deferrals out of an abundance of caution. Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following:
Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea;
Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.
As the situation evolves, the Red Cross will continue to evaluate all emerging risks in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed. Together, we stand ready to keep the American public informed and prepared.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Safford
3/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Safford High School, 1400 Eleventh St.
3/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mt Graham Regional Medical Center, 1600 20th Avenue
3/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Manor House Convention Center, 415 E US Hwy 70
3/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mt Graham Regional Medical Center, 1600 20th Avenue
3/21/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church Safford, 210 W. Main St
Thatcher
3/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Post 10385, 3481 W 8th St
Clifton
3/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Morenci Clifton Community ALPost28, American Legion Post 28, 51 Frisco Ave
Blood donation process
A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes. Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.