The Morenci Community Center is now offering aqua yoga classes at their outside pool facility.
“Think of a nice yoga flow, but on a floating board,” Caesar Russell, fitness supervisor at the Morenci Community Center, said. “It’s totally blissful.”
Basically, it’s yoga that’s done on a large specially designed board that floats on water. In Morenci’s case, that water is the water in their outdoor pool. The board itself is attached to the pool lanes by a string to keep the board stable, and to prevent the person on the board from falling off it and dunking themself.
Russell further compared the aqua yoga experience to doing yoga on a paddle board on a calm lake.
Russell said that because of the stress, pain, and hardships of the past year, he wants to provide a fitness program for the community that’s as much of a stress relief and community building activity, as it is exercise.
“It’s still challenging. It’s still a workout, but it’s much less stressful on the body,” Russell said, “As stressful as times have been lately, it offers something new and different and challenges the body in different ways.”
The class is being taught by certified yoga instructor Elsa Seballos. Class sessions are held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for 45 minutes at the Community Center’s outdoor pool.
Because of a shortage of aqua yoga boards, only eight people will be allowed to participate per session, but Russell is hoping to acquire more boards soon.
Participants will not be required to wear masks while outside and participating in the class. Participants will be socially distanced throughout the pool.
Spots for the class will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.