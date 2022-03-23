A Tennessee hiker found dead in the Grant Creek area of Mt. Graham on Feb. 3 died of “hypothermia with possible drowning,” according to an autopsy report released this week.
Pierre Romelus, 49, was reported missing Feb. 1 by his wife, who called authorities from her home in La Vergne, Tennessee, near Nashville. She said she had not heard from her husband since Jan. 31, when he told her he planned to hike to the telescope on Mt. Graham.
A Facebook post made about noon Feb. 1 included a photo of Romelus on the mountain with the scope in the background, according to the Graham County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found his truck Feb. 1 in the Shannon area, and a search was launched about 11 p.m.
On Feb. 2, a Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to assist in the search, but poor weather limited flying time. Weather also stalled the ground search, and the search was eventually suspended due to darkness and weather.
On Feb. 3, a DPS helicopter returned to assist from the air and discovered a track. Members were dropped in by the helicopter and found clothing that led to Romelus’ body about 4:40 p.m.
The autopsy, performed in Pima County, said Romelus’ body was found “at high elevation in the snow with head partially submerged in a creek.”
It also noted “paradoxical undressing,” a phenomenon characterizing some fatal hypothermia cases where the victim, despite low temperatures, paradoxically removes clothing due to a sudden feeling of warmth, according to experts.
The autopsy didn’t note anything unusual other than minor abrasions on the back of the legs and a finger. A toxicology report indicated no positive findings.
Romelus is survived by his wife and three children.