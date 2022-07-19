AZGFD to offer leftover hunting permits

Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts.
There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13) and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, as well as a printable paper application, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. Paper applications also can be found at more than 200 license dealers statewide (call in advance for availability).
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will accept paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags — by mail only — beginning July 25. All completed paper applications must be addressed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a leftover hunt permit-tag by mail. Customers also can check their AZGFD portal account to see if a leftover hunt permit-tag has been issued.
Any remaining leftover hunt permit-tags will go on sale on a “first come, first served” basis beginning Aug. 1.
For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2022-2023 Arizona Hunting Regulations,” or call (602) 942-3000.