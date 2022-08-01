Foster care

Arizona residents who are interested in fostering can visit docs.az.gov.

In the words of Gov. Doug Ducey, “Over the past eight years, Arizona went from near the bottom in child welfare to the top.”

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has reached the lowest number of children 0-17 years old in foster care since March 2012, a report released July 27 states. Currently, there are fewer than 12,000 children aged 17 and under in foster care care and around 1,000 young adults aged 18-20 in voluntary extended foster care, a 30 percent decrease from a peak of 18,657 kids in 2016.

