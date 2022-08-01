In the words of Gov. Doug Ducey, “Over the past eight years, Arizona went from near the bottom in child welfare to the top.”
The Arizona Department of Child Safety has reached the lowest number of children 0-17 years old in foster care since March 2012, a report released July 27 states. Currently, there are fewer than 12,000 children aged 17 and under in foster care care and around 1,000 young adults aged 18-20 in voluntary extended foster care, a 30 percent decrease from a peak of 18,657 kids in 2016.
“This transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Ducey said.
“I commend [DCS] Director Mike Faust and all of the DCS employees, foster parents, community groups and partner agencies who worked, and continue to work, tirelessly to support Arizona’s most vulnerable children and families.”
Eight years ago, DCS reportedly was plagued with overwhelming caseloads and skyrocketing numbers of children entering care, leading to poor results and lackluster service.
Arizona’s children and families are said to have suffered because of it, and DCS employee morale dropped to an all-time low.
The governor, wife Angela Ducey, the Arizona Legislature and others are credited with helping revive the department through systemic changes such as good social work practice, quality improvement efforts, proven business practices and continuous improvement techniques.
In addition to lowering the number of children in care, other notable child safety improvements reported during this time include reduced hold times at the child abuse hotline,1-888-SOS-CHILD; eliminating a backlog of more than 16,000 inactive cases; reduced open reports to investigate from 33,245 to fewer than 10,000; revised safety assessment model and policies and began training on them in February 2018; implemented Court Authorized Removal process in July 2018, which requires DCS employees to seek a court order before removing a child, except in exigent circumstances; developed and implemented a supervisory coaching program to reinforce quality of practice starting in 2019; overhauled IT infrastructure to launch a mobile app to reduce time spent on paperwork and increase time working with children and families; replaced the 25-year-old data management system in February 2021; increased the number of young adults from 700 to 1200 who participate in voluntary extended foster care program; partnered with Grand Canyon University to develop a full-ride scholarship for foster youth and became the first child welfare agency in the nation to integrate behavioral health and physical health with a plan managed by the department.
Though the number of children in care has gone down, so has the number of licensed foster homes available for children who need a nurturing family setting.
“For all the positives, the work is never complete,” Faust said. “The department remains committed to working alongside community leaders to prevent children from needing protection and partnering together to best serve children and their families when intervention is necessary.”