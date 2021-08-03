Large or small, having your own greenhouse can provide a wide range of gardening possibilities. One can simply expand and improve on the existing garden season by buffering the outdoor climate, or one could grow poinsettias by taking total control of the climate. These are all within the realm of possibilities, with a little forethought, planning, and management.
If you are considering installation of a greenhouse, the first step towards selecting a particular structure is to assess your wants and needs. First things to consider would be which particular crop you have in mind, season of most use, desired level of time commitment, along with the size and appearance of the structure you have in mind.
The next step towards successful greenhouse operation is to assess what you have and what you can do. Look at your intended location to determine how much space you have and how much sunlight it receives throughout the year. Have your water tested to be sure it is suitable for your intended purpose.
Having recognized what you want to do and what you have to work with, you can determine which orientation and which type of structure will best serve your purpose.
There is a fair amount of debate regarding orientation, with a north/south being the most common as it maximizes solar gain. Some folks here in the hot desert southwest prefer an east/west orientation that reduces solar gain in the summer, yet still provides plenty in the winter. This concept comes more into play, as far as cooling and ventilation are concerned, since it seems we usually have more than enough sunlight.
Properly situated, just about any style works. When considering the many frame options, think in terms of weight bearing, that would be such things as the weight of the cover, anything suspended from frame such as waterlines or hanging baskets, wind and of course the occasional snow. Also consider the durability of frame materials, as well as cost, compatibility with the type of cover and cover attachments you intend to use.
Cover options are many. Primary considerations are light transmission and durability. Another thing to consider is the method by which cover material is attached to the frame and how well it holds up to our winds.
Here in this part of Arizona the sun is plentiful, necessitating ventilation. Ventilation can be operated manually or by automatic vent openers. Either method works equally well, depending on your time availability. The use of shade cloth also helps to prevent overheating, as do misters.
Watering can also be done manually with a simple garden hose or by an automatic system. An automatic sprinkler system can also help with some cooling when weather is hot.
Whether you go high tech, with timers and thermostats or the dirt simple manual approach, there is always some degree of management as the weather changes.
For more information on the Master Gardener program, monthly workshop dates, or any other gardening subject, contact your local University of Arizona Cooperative Extension office. In Greenlee County call 928-359-2261 or email Bill Cook at wrc@email.arizona.edu
Bill Cook is a program coordinator with the University of Arizona, CALS/Greenlee County Cooperative Extension.