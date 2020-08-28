The family and friends of Matt Misener, who was shot to death in February, gathered at the place where he died to release balloons to celebrate his 36th birthday Friday.
The small group gathered on Highway 191 between Clifton and Morenci and sang Happy Birthday and released the balloons. The celebration was orchestrated by Misener's fiance, Nicole Chacon.
Chacon said she wanted to tell Misener Happy Birthday and that she loved him.
Eduardo Montano Jr. and Misener's former wife, Georgina, are awaiting trial in Misener's death. He left behind three children.