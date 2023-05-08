A very young cowboy enjoys the music of the XS Band's music as it plays during the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Morenci. A crowd estimated at 300 enjoyed festivities at the four-hour event at Ted DeGrazia Park.
Families and friends enjoy the afternoon and evening at Cinco de Mayo festivities at Ted DeGrazia Park in Morenci. It was an opportunity for friends to enjoy each other's company and put work aside for four hours.
The band was the highlight of the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Morenci. For one thing, the musicians are a local group. They are known as the XS Band, and they are from Duncan in the southern part of the county.
Many in the crowd of about 300 personally know some of the band members. Teo Rodriguez, the most senior member of the group is particularly well known by many of the older folks in the crowd.
The music they played was mostly of Mexican origin, which was particularly fitting. Cinco de Mayo is a celebration that originated in the Mexican city of Puebla. It was there in 1862 that the Mexican army defeated French forces under the command of Charles de Lorencez.
Over time, the largely regional Mexican holiday commemorating the battle has evolved into a major celebration of Mexican culture in the United States and elsewhere.
The Friday event in Morenci had a strong turnout of parents who had their infants in strollers. A little fellow, dressed in a cowboy hat and boots captured the crowd's attention as he stood in front of the bandstand, looking enthralled by the band. He also shadowed folks who were dancing on a large area of cement in front of the bandstand.
A majority of the crowd sat several yards away from the dance floor. They sat in an area shaded by the many trees that encircle much of the park.
Folks who were a bit hungry enjoyed a setup that offered nachos and burritos. Another group that was shaded by a canopy offered bottles of water.
One woman commented she was pleased that no alcoholic beverages were allowed at the event. However she did comment that if beer would have been allowed, "perhaps more people would have danced."