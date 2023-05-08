image000000 (7).jpg

A very young cowboy enjoys the music of the XS Band's music as it plays during the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Morenci. A crowd estimated at 300 enjoyed festivities at the four-hour event at Ted DeGrazia Park.

The band was the highlight of the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Morenci. For one thing, the musicians are a local group. They are known as the XS Band, and they are from Duncan in the southern part of the county.

Many in the crowd of about 300 personally know some of the band members. Teo Rodriguez, the most senior member of the group is particularly well known by many of the older folks in the crowd.

image000000 (5).jpg

Families and friends enjoy the afternoon and evening at Cinco de Mayo festivities at Ted DeGrazia Park in Morenci. It was an opportunity for friends to enjoy each other's company and put work aside for four hours.
image000000 (6).jpg

Children enjoy playing on a unique structure at Ted Degrazia Park in Morenci during Cinco de Mayo festivities. A large crowd enjoyed the afternoon's event.

