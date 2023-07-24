Freedom Burger banner

The non-profit Mares Bluff Veteran Committee has a new banner advertising the popular Freedom Burgers it sells to raise money. The banner depicts Vietnam era helicopters flying on missions, including a medevac chopper with a red cross on its nose. The group has not sold burgers recently due to the existing extreme heat wave but will resume doing so once the weather cools. The banner is something of a preview of a Vietnam combat helicopter that will sit atop Mares Bluff later this year.

 COURTESY PHOTO

It is different and much more detailed than anything that came before it. It is a professionally done banner advertising "Freedom Burgers" offered by the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial Committee. Its color is olive drab as were the uniforms and vehicles used during the Vietnam War.

The center of the banner shows a soldier kneeling, perhaps resting or grieving the loss of a comrade. Also depicted are Bell Huey helicopters in flight and at bottom left a medevac chopper with a big red cross on its nose. On the right are soldiers carrying wounded comrades, many of whom did not survive the wounds of war.

Tags

Load comments