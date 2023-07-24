The non-profit Mares Bluff Veteran Committee has a new banner advertising the popular Freedom Burgers it sells to raise money. The banner depicts Vietnam era helicopters flying on missions, including a medevac chopper with a red cross on its nose. The group has not sold burgers recently due to the existing extreme heat wave but will resume doing so once the weather cools. The banner is something of a preview of a Vietnam combat helicopter that will sit atop Mares Bluff later this year.
It is different and much more detailed than anything that came before it. It is a professionally done banner advertising "Freedom Burgers" offered by the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial Committee. Its color is olive drab as were the uniforms and vehicles used during the Vietnam War.
The center of the banner shows a soldier kneeling, perhaps resting or grieving the loss of a comrade. Also depicted are Bell Huey helicopters in flight and at bottom left a medevac chopper with a big red cross on its nose. On the right are soldiers carrying wounded comrades, many of whom did not survive the wounds of war.
The banner is only the beginning of the road leading to the arrival of a helicopter to be mounted on Mares Bluff. The chopper actually flew on combat missions in Vietnam. It will be placed atop a 10-foot pedestal to soon be constructed. It will take place on Nov. 4 in conjunction with Clifton's 150th anniversary. There is a scheduled celebration to mark the town's anniversary. It will be held at Al Fernandez Park while the Bluff event will be at Clifton's Veterans Park.
Steve Guzzo of the Bluff committee said he hopes the arrival of the chopper, either a Sikorsky or Huey, will enhance a sense of community pride. There were many from Greenlee County who served in Vietnam. Some never made it back.
"They gave their all," Guzzo said.
Thankfully, many did come back home alive. Guzzo, a Clifton native, was among them.
A theme of the Bluff's commitment to remembrance is, "All gave some and some gave all." It is a reference to everyone who served in all conflicts and wars in which the United States has been involved.
"The Bluff is a memorial to all who have served in the American military," Guzzo said. "It doesn't matter whether or not someone was in combat or if they did not serve during wartime. If they served honorably, that's what counts."
There are about 2,000 replica dog tags of veterans from throughout the United States. The tags are strung on wire cables atop the bluff. "And there's room for more," Guzzo said.
"It's going to be a great day for Clifton," Guzzo said. "There's already plenty to be proud of in Clifton. This will add to that sense of community. Really, after all, that's what it's all about."
The other side of the new banner depicts the emblems of the American branches of its military. Not to be forgotten are the recent American involvement in the Middle East, in places such as Afghanistan and Iraq.
As for the Freedom Burgers, they have been available only a few times since the COVID pandemic appeared to be out of the woods, so to speak, Guzzo said.
He said the committee has not sold burgers recently due to the existing extreme heat wave but will resume doing so once the weather cools.