It’s been more than four years since the Town of Duncan took down the jet at Veterans Park to repaint, but Town Manager John Basteen said he is still committed to seeing it back in its rightful place.
The plane has been repainted; the problem is with its pedestal, Basteen said.
“Local kids in that area jumped on the plane so it leaned and they could climb up on its wings. They also threw things at it and damaged the cockpit window,” Basteen said. “The Air Force asked us to take it down and paint it, but when the volunteers took it down, they cut the bolts that were concreted into the pedestal.”
The town needs to have engineers look at the pedestal to determine if the remains of the bolts can be drilled out of the pedestal or if an entirely new pedestal needs to be created.
An engineer who had been working with the town on the issue got slowed down due to knee surgery, Basteen said.
The North American F-100F-10-NA Super Sabre was loaned to the town in May 1998.
It was repainted with a $3,000 grant secured from Freeport-McMoRan.