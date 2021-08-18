For the second time in three months, John Basteen quit Wednesday before the Duncan Town Council could fire him. The council is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss hiring an interim town manager.
Basteen, who was hired in 2009, has been the subject of scrutiny for nearly two years. Current and former members of the town council believe his performance is partially responsible for the town’s dismal financial picture, believe there was a lack of transparency from his office, and that there was a communication issue.
In December 2019, there was a discussion in executive session as to whether Basteen should be dismissed, and while what was said couldn't be discussed publicly, he kept his job.
Things heated up again in April 2020, when a representative from a Gilbert auditing firm expressed grave concerns about the town's finances and there was talk of possibly having to disincorporate. When the town met to discuss Basteen's possible dismissal in May, he resigned, but agreed to stay on as interim town manager.
Then, last week, a financial expert hired by the council revealed she'd found irregularities in the town’s finances, including missing cash, dozens of credit card charges not backed up with receipts, and extra payroll checks written without explanation.
The expert, Patricia Walker, also discovered none of the town’s four bank accounts had been reconciled since January, and the town is owed $137,322 in utilities bills and $98,590 of it is more than 90 days overdue. She also said records showed Basteen, who makes $67,454 annually, owes the town $11,316 for gas and electric for a house he lives in that the town owns. It's unclear if Basteen pays rents, in response to an Arizona Open Records Request, Basteen said via email last month there was no written agreement on the town house or a utility agreement on the house.
Based on Walker's recommendation, the council turned over her findings to the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool for a forensic audit. They then announced Tuesday they wanted to discuss the possibility of firing Basteen and Town Clerk Isabel Blancarte, who took over the position in June after Cindy Nichols resigned. She had been working as a clerk and lab technician for the town.
At the start of the meeting, however, Mayor Anne Thurman read a letter from Basteen dated Aug. 18 in which he thanked the council for the opportunity to work for the town and resigned as "town manager" effective immediately. He did not mention being the interim town manager.
The council then began openly discussing Blancarte's position after a motion to discuss it in executive session failed by a 3-2 vote.
Council member Alex Blake, who has a background in finance, said Blancarte needed to be removed even if there's a chance the investigation will clear her of wrongdoing.
"It's about perception, it's about trust and it's about the public's trust and these are taxpayer funds and not personal funds," Blake said. "The perception is the biggest concern we have. As everyone's heard around town, as people have made their opinions known publicly and privately, trust is the major concern. Trust in the process. Trust in the town hall, trust that their water's going to stay on, trust that trash is going to get picked up, trust that they're not going to lose a wheel as they drive to the school and there's a lack of trust. It goes from the top down and everyone who has access to the financials should be, in my opinion, removed so there can be a point where we can start and there can be a restoration of trust."
Blake then disclosed that the town's financial system has no passwords.
"All I would have had to do was come in here and type in Cindy and I could've had full access to the entire financial system. I could change, move, put in anything that I want. There was no control, there was none of that," Blake said.
At that point, Basteen's wife, Lindsey, started to call out a question from the audience.
"So how many of the council are going to..."
Before she could finish, the mayor told her residents were not allowed to make comments.
Deborah Mendelsohn said it was the first time in the five years she's been on the Duncan Town Council that all of the members have taken pains to research what they are responsible for as elected officials and then taken those responsibilities on.
"One of the people I've been consulting with over the last year or more on these matters warned me that we don't want to get in the position of negligent retention where we retain employees when there is reason to believe there may be very serious performance issues," Mendelsohn said. "We know we don't have proof. That's the whole point, but we have evidence that needs to be investigated. I have very grave concerns about things that have gone on with finances, but in other places, too. And that's my job as an elected official is to apply the law in the Town of Duncan and if I don't do it, I am personally liable. That is my job."
Thurman, Vice Mayor Valerie Smith and Jill Wearne did not make statements before the council voted, 5-0, to terminate Blancarte, who, unlike Basteen, was not in attendance.
Following the meeting, the two dozen or so attendees loudly expressed their disgust with the council, questioning whether they might also bear responsibility for the town's financial situation. They questioned the council's actions given Mendelsohn's comment about not having "proof." They also spoke highly of Basteen's work ethic, grumbled that Basteen had been treated shabbily for months and wondered out loud how the town is going to operate over the next several days without Basteen and Blancarte.
Basteen, who has consistently declined requests for interviews with The Copper Era, said Wednesday night he'd been advised not to speak with the media.
His supporters have pointed out that it was another town council that took out two USDA loans totaling $800,000 20 years ago — loans for which the town still owes $585,000 in principal. They've also said it was town council members who refused for years to increase sewer, water and trash rates.
When questioned directly by Duncan resident Dustie Robinette outside after the meeting, Mendelsohn told her that everything the town does over the coming days would be done under the advice of legal counsel, including handling payroll.
Mendelsohn also said it would be up to the next town manager to determine when the Basteens would have to vacate their town-owned home.
With the departure of Nichols, Blancarte and Basteen, the town now has three employees, none of whom work in the office.