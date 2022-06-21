Just weeks before entering kindergarten, Locryn Angus Martin Blake made his goal: 1,000 books.
Locryn is 5½ years old and loves to read and be read to. He and his mom, Amanda Blake, took part in “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” a non-profit that promotes reading to newborns, infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
The goal is to have read 1,000 books (you can repeat books as many times as you want) before your child starts kindergarten. Last year, the Greenlee County Library System received a Library Science and Technology Act (LSTA) grant to join this promotion and purchase books for their collections for ages 0-6.
“The Raising Readers grant was a great way to get our younger patrons interested in reading from a very early age and help them gain a skill necessary before entering kindergarten,” said Karen Soohy, Greenlee County librarian.
They signed up more than 40 children at September’s Greenlee County Fair. The results? Ten have reached 100 books; seven are at 200 books; four have reached the 300-book level; and then there’s Locryn at 1,000 books.
“His older brothers were excited about reading to/with him,” Amanda Blake said. “They had their own assignments every day for homework to read and they never once complained, they were happy to read to their little brother, and he would beg for them and us to read more when two or three books weren’t enough.”
Locryn’s favorite book: “Lego City Life on the Farm.”
Audio books are included in the library purchases, allowing young readers to work on their own.
“Locryn loved them, and asked for them repeatedly,” his mom said. “He worked very hard to point at each word, and his letter and sound recognition increased in huge leaps because he could do it independently.”
There’s still time
The program continues through summer. You can find information at the Duncan or Clifton public libraries. Summer reading programming also is underway. Information can be found on the web page: (www.greenleelibraries.org) or Facebook.
“(Duncan librarian) Ashlee is amazing and is willing to order any book you would like, has great suggestions for new releases you might like, is great with the kids, and has stopped what’s she’s doing multiple times to have one-on-one time and read a book and do a report so they could get a prize and feel important,” Amanda said. “The library has great summer reading programs for all ages of children.”
The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.