Bennie Lou Hamilton, who lived in the Clifton/Morenci area for over 50 years, passed away on June 16, 2020 in Gilbert AZ.
Bennie Lou was born at home in Scotland, Arkansas October 27, 1935. She spent her youth splitting time between Scotland and Clifton where she graduated in 1952. While still in high school she started working at Valley National Bank and stayed with them until she met and soon married Alvin Hamilton.
Alvin was a fellow Arkansan who grew up close to Scotland, but they didn’t think they ever ran into each other back there. They spent the next 40 years together in the Morenci/Clifton area where they raised two boys, enjoying life in the small mining community, where it seemed like everyone knew each other. After retiring they moved to Deming New Mexico and stayed there until death and health issues required her to move back to AZ.
Bennie was active in the church everywhere she lived. She was often the pianist and taught Sunday school until late in her life. She enjoyed cooking, making many a wedding and birthday cake in the community, sewing and traveling.
Bennie Lou was preceded in death by her husband Alvin, son James, parents Branham and Winnie Dunsworth and two brothers Gene and Johnnie. She is survived by her son Alvin (Shin) and grandson Andrew.
During the trying last years of her life dealing with dementia/Alzheimer’s Bennie Lou kept her kind and good-natured outlook on life, often saying she just took what comes and made the best of it.
No public services are scheduled at this time. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Caissa Assisted living home in Gilbert for their loving care and help with Mom. Arrangements for her burial are being made by Baca’s in Deming. Mom will be laid to rest with her husband Alvin and son James in the Deming, NM Cemetery.