Bill aims to help ranchers recover losses to wolves

House Resolution 8475 would reimburse ranchers 100 percent of market value for livestock losses attributable to Mexican gray wolves. 

Equality in economy and ecology is a continuing battle in eastern Arizona. Cattle ranchers find themselves fighting for compensation for livestock loss due to wolf attacks, while wildlife enthusiasts celebrate ecological gain of increased wolf population.

Rancher Doug Stacy runs cattle on more than 8,000 acres in eastern Arizona, losing a cow to a wolf attack means losing time and effort invested in that cow. He says it’s important to raise every calf just to stay afloat.

As the wolf population increases and drought in the region also increases, officials expect to see more wolves interacting with livestock.

