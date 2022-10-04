Bill aims to help ranchers recover losses to wolves

Equality in economy and ecology is a continuing battle in eastern Arizona. Cattle ranchers find themselves fighting for compensation for livestock loss due to wolf attacks, while wildlife enthusiasts celebrate ecological gain of increased wolf population.
Rancher Doug Stacy runs cattle on more than 8,000 acres in eastern Arizona, losing a cow to a wolf attack means losing time and effort invested in that cow. He says it’s important to raise every calf just to stay afloat.
Congressman Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat who currently represents Arizona’s District 1, has introduced legislation to expand predator support programs for Arizona ranchers dealing with livestock losses. The current programs reimburse a livestock loss at 75 percent of the market value. O’Halleran’s bill proposes 100 percent of market value reimbursement and an emergency relief program.
According to the Defenders of Wildlife, the population of Mexican gray wolves increased by 5.5 percent, raising the number to 196 in 2021. The recovery plan calls for an average of 320 wolf population sustained for eight years in order for the Mexican gray wolves to be removed from the endangered species list.
In 1906, when Arizona and New Mexico were still U.S. territories, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Biological Survey cleared cattle ranges of Mexican gray wolves and by the 1950s the wolves were no longer present in the United States.
In 1976, Congress gave protection to the wolves under the Endangered Species Act. According to The Center for Biological Diversity, wolves play a crucial ecological role, the center fought to recover Mexican gray wolves and in 1990 the center filed a lawsuit to require the federal government to develop a national recovery plan.
Federal reintroduction began in 1998 in Arizona and New Mexico with 11 wolves. In 2009 the population grew to 40. Now 196 wolves roam over 14,000 square miles in the mountains of eastern Arizona and New Mexico. They prey on elk, deer, javelina, small animals and livestock. The Arizona Game and Fish Department saw the highest number of wolf attacks in 2019. As the wolf population increases and drought in the region also increases they expect to see more wolves interacting with livestock.
Jim de Vos with Arizona Game and Fish said the new legislation would be an important contribution to balance the competing interest of the Mexican wolf recovery.
“The funding that is available now is limited,” he said. “O’Halleran’s bill will increase the balance and make effective compensation to the livestock owners. It’s a step in the right direction and the department of game and fish supports its passing.”
The Arizona Livestock Loss Board was established in 2015 to compensate livestock operators for wolf depredation and administer the livestock compensation fund. In 2021 the board paid 51 livestock loss claims.
The livestock compensation fund consists of federal monies, legislative appropriations from the state general fund, public and private grants, and private donations. The board reviews and approves compensation claims, and adjusts compensation amounts for depredations based on market value.
“A problem with compensation is finding the location of an animal that has been killed,” rancher Stacy said. “The loss has to be a confirmed wolf attack.”
Even with evidence of wolves in the area, the remains of the calf may not be found in time to prove it was killed by wolves.
When ranchers find an animal that has been attacked, they must call wildlife services to investigate. The investigator evaluates the attack and checks for certain criteria. If the attack is shown to be from a wolf, a claim is sent to the Livestock Loss Board for consideration.
“The current system requires ranchers to constantly be near their cow herds to identify the cattle killed by the wolf,” rancher Ben Menges said. “In a state where more ranchers need 60 to 100 acres per cow this is an incredibly daunting task.”
The livestock loss board meets monthly to take action on the claims. If the claim is approved by the board it is then forwarded to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to request payment for reimbursement to the rancher. This process can take a month.
“HR 8475 bill uses data from a study done by a team led by George Frisvold from the University of Arizona in order to determine what the dollar amount should be,” Menges said. “If the bill were to pass, it would be the first time in history ranchers were fairly compensated for wolves being on their operations.”
“Ranchers have long believed that current reimbursement is not sufficient, and it is extremely hard to get the compensation. We welcome the attention to the issue.” Cattle Growers Association spokesman Jeff Eisenberg said.
He noted that the pay “may not cover the entire loss of income over time but it is an important step forward.”
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s quarterly reports, as of June 2021, there were nine confirmed livestock losses in Arizona. This year, reports are much higher, as of June 2022, there were 30 confirmed losses.
The Livestock Loss board also pays out federal grant money to ranchers to take measures to prevent future loss such as installing electric fencing and fladry fencing. In 2019 the Range Rider program was established to further prevention efforts. Range Riders are game and fish employees who assist in the management of wolf activities on the ground. These riders are skilled in deterring wolves and help to keep the animals separated from livestock.
Killing a Mexican wolf is a violation of state law and the Federal Endangered Species Act, and can result in criminal penalties of up to $50,000, and/or not more than one year in jail, and/or a civil penalty of up to $25,000, AZGFD said.
More than $30 million has been spent on the wolf recovery program since 1998. The vast majority is through federal funding and sources of funding. Government agencies working for the recovery include the Arizona Game and Fish Department, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, USDA Forest Service, USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, White Mountain Apache Tribe, Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. National Park Service along with several non-government agencies such as Defenders of Wildlife, Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity.
On average, Americans consume over 200 pounds of meat a year. Farmbase.com estimates the beef from one cow is enough to feed a family of four for a year.
Arizona’s economy benefits from the ranching industry, according to the Arizona Cattle Growers Association, ranchers and the beef community contributes $431 million to Arizona’s gross domestic product.
At this time, the bill has been referred to the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.