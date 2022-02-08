Eastern Arizona College’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee invites the community to its Black History Month Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m., in the EAC Activities Center — Lee Little Theater.
Dr. Walter L. Powell Sr., a 30-year state and federal law enforcement officer, will deliver the keynote address. As an elder with the Antioch Church of God and Christ, in Peoria, and a supervisory chaplain with the U.S. Department of Justice, Powell has a desire to see people transcend their limitations and become all that God created them to be.
He holds a doctoral of ministry and pastoral counselor degree from Liberty University and degrees from Grand Canyon University and Governors State in Illinois. Dr. Powell served for four years in the U.S. Marines and two years in the U.S. Air Force.
Royce Hunt-Bell is a special guest speaker at the event. She is the owner and creator of Roycycled Treasures, which designs and manufactures paper used decoupage and sold internationally. She also operates a YouTube channel and conducts live appearances where she instructs on best practices in decoupage, crafting and home décor.
She served 13 years as executive director of Southeastern Arizona Community Unique Services, which operates the senior centers in Graham and Greenlee counties, as well as the Meals on Wheels program. She also worked with the Arizona Department of Economic Security. She is a Safford native and a Safford Bulldog.
For more information, contact Kate McCluskey, a member of EAC’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, at (928) 428-8411.