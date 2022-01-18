The Bureau of Land Management Gila District is recruiting applicants for seasonal call-when-needed wildland firefighters for the 2022 fire season.
To serve on a wildland fire crew, persons must be at least 18, have a strong work ethic, be able to pass a fitness test and medical exam, maintain good physical fitness, travel out of state for extended periods, and contribute to a team-structured environment. If selected, the selectee must comply with Executive Order 14043 — Federal employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Applications will be accepted through March 18, and applicants will be notified in April regarding their selection for one of the 20 firefighter positions.
To apply:
• Request, and send forms back, by email, to the email address provided below.
• Pick up and drop off forms at the Safford Field Office, 711 S. 14th Ave. The front desk is open to in-person walk-in service — applicants who wish to pick-up or drop-off forms may do so and must comply with posted COVID-19 safety protocols.
While most fire duties will be in southeastern Arizona, some assignments may be out of state and last 14 consecutive days, plus travel time. Recruits will be classified as Administratively Determined (AD) Emergency Firefighters, hired on a call-when-needed basis, and are only paid during fire and/or work assignments; pay is $19.72 per hour.
Recruits will receive classroom and field training, and all essential equipment assigned that will enable them to perform wildfire suppression safely and effectively.