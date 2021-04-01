Atkins North America, a design, engineering and project management firm, has been awarded a $585,000 contract to try to address issues that cause flooding along the Rainville Wash south of Duncan.
The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement with Atkins at its last meeting. The Franklin/Duncan Watershed Improvement Project is being funded by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Greenlee County Engineer Reed Larson told the board it has taken a lot of leg work to finally get to this point.
"The seeds were planted by (former county engineer) Phil Ronnerud many, many, many months ago," Larson said. "Three years ago he started working on this with Mr. Lunt (District 3 Supervisor)."
According to the county, the project could include improved drainage structures, infiltration or detention systems to slow runoff, and other measures designed to reduce erosion and sediment damages. Temporary measures just haven't worked, county officials said.
"Hopefully this will be of great benefit not only to the county in protecting its assets, but to the residents who have been effected by all of the water events that have taken place," Lunt said.
In an interview last year, Lunt said non-native, invasive plants with names like Kochia, Russian Knapweed, Russian Thistle and salt cedar have taken over the Gila River and he worries every time Duncan gets more than a sprinkle of rain.
Pointing at the Duncan-Gila River Bridge, Lunt pointed out all of the Kochia, salt cedar and sediment underneath.
“When it floods, all of this will slow the water, push it out and spread it,” Lunt said. “It will push against the levies and eventually it will either go over the levies or the levies will give.”
There are box culverts just off Highway 70 in the Railroad and Rainville washes, but they are so filled with sediment and vegetation, the water spills over the highway and is funneled north towards homes, Lunt said. The railroad tracks simply act as a channel.
Lunt estimated the box culverts are supposed to be eight feet deep, but in some places there is a foot or less of space for water to run. Kochia can easily grow to over 7 feet tall.
Although the area hasn’t seen a lot of rain recently, Lunt said it’s just a matter of time.
“It’s going to flood. It’s not if, it’s when and how bad and where is the water going to go? It doesn’t take much water,” Lunt said last year.