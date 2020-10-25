Nearly 20 kids from the Gila Valley and Morenci forgot about school and COVID-19 for awhile this past weekend courtesy of the Boy Scouts of America.
More than a dozen Boy Scouts from various troops, one Girl Scout and a couple of their younger siblings spent Friday night camping out at Cedar Springs southeast of Klondyke and Saturday engaged in a skills-related competition.
The kids, ages 11-17, rotated among four stations that tested various skills including: fire building, flag etiquette, map and compass, signaling and first aid.
Kerry Wilson, Scout committee secretary of Troop 5055, said the Scouts hold similar outings every fall and spring, each with a different theme.
Tristan Burke, 13, of Morenci and Brodie Baldwin, 13, of Safford said they were amazed by the night sky.
"I looked at it until I fell asleep," Burke said.
Andrew Ortega, 14, of Thatcher and Safford residents Teegan Baldwin, 13, and Zach Redford, 15, said they never get tired of the competitions.
The best part about the Boy Scouts?
"Meeting new people," they agreed.
The weekend was a family affair for the Stevasts of Morenci. Hosea, 14, is a Boy Scout and his sister, Alexa Stevast, 12, is a member of a virtual Girl Scout troop. They brought along their younger siblings, Amber, 10, and Henry, 9.
Henry was more than happy to play victim as his siblings learned how to create triangular bandages and make-shift stretchers during the first-aid portion of the event.
They and the other participants learned how to recognize injuries, use personal protective equipment, clean and dress wounds and create splints.
Mark Madsen, Troop 5055 committee chairman, was in charge of the map and compass portion of the event. The 70-year-old has been involved with the Scouts for several decades.
"I always tell the boys that it's got to be fun, but if it isn't safe, it can't be fun," Madsen said.