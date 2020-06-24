The Bringham Fire north of Morenci is roughly 40 percent contained now.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire that started June 6 when lightning struck has burned 22,320 acres so far.
Just over 200 firefighters continue to battle the blaze.
The U.S. Forest Service said isolated dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and could produce "conflicting winds" that could push the fire in multiple directions.
According to a news release, fire in Strayhorse Canyon remains mostly confined to the creek bottom. Firefighters have been able to put in direct line in this area to help reduce the likelihood that the fire will become established in Strayhorse creek.
Highway 191 remains closed in both directions between Mile Marker 189 past Juan Miller Road and Mile Marker 225 at Blue Vista. This closure will remain in place through July 4 and could be extended.
Members of the public are advised to drive with caution and leave roadways clear for emergency vehicles and equipment to pass.
More information can be found at https://azdot.gov/adot-news/us-191-closed-eastern-arizona-mountains-due-bringham-fire.