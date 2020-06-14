Despite lightning, light precipitation and strong winds Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service said the Bringham Fire north of Morenci didn't grow significantly. It is now at roughly 13,600 acres.
According to the Forest Service, more than 200 firefighters are working the fire now and thanks to the additional crews, they are fighting the fire on all sides.
All day Saturday, firefighters removed vegetation with mechanical tools along Highway 191 so they can back burn.
In those areas that were previously prepped, firefighters ignited the remaining vegetation to remove any potential fuel source in advance of the main fire.
Highway 191 is closed in both directions between Mile Marker 189 (just past Juan Miller Road) and Mile Marker 225 (Blue Vista). This closure will remain in place through June 21, but could be extended.
More information can be found at https://azdot.gov/adot-news/us-191-closed-eastern-arizona-mountains-due-bringham-fire.
The Dry Lake Fire 22 miles outside Bylas is now 57 percent contained. It has burned 4,365 acres so far. The Blue River Fire eight miles outside San Carlos is 67 percent contained. It's burned 30,400 acres.