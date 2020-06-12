featured
Bringham Fire spreads; Firefighters make progress with Dry Lake and Blue River fires
The Bringham Fire, now at more than 10,000 acres, continues to threaten US 191/Coronado Trail, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Fire crews began burnout operations to keep the fire east of Highway 191, but thunderstorms in the area are causing erratic winds that keep pushing the fire north, west and southeast, according to a news release. None of the fire has been contained.
Burnout operations will continue as needed if the fire reaches established trigger points along the highway. Because the operations can produce large amounts of smoke that can be hazardous to your health, officials urge residents to monitor air quality by visiting the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality's website: https://www.phoenixvis.net/ppmmain.aspx.
As far as the other fires in Eastern Arizona, as of noon Friday, the Blue River Fire eight miles outside San Carlos was 50 percent contained. The lightning-caused fire has burned 30,400 acres and 140 firefighters were on scene.
The Dry Lake Fire had burned 4,365 acres by noon Friday. The lightning-caused fire improved to 15 percent containment from zero on Thursday. One hundred firefighters are working the blaze, which is 22 miles northeast of Bylas.
