Gila Valley Arts Council is proud to present the iconic folk music group, The Brothers Four, at 7 p.m. Feb. 9, at the David M. Player Center for the Arts on the campus of Safford High School.
Now in their 60th year of performing and recording, The Brothers Four continues to delight millions of fans worldwide with their smooth, musical sounds. Folk songs from America, Ireland, Scotland, Africa, Japan and China round out a repertoire of acoustic tunes old and new.
Since the early 1960s The Brothers Four have played thousands of college concerts, sung for U.S. presidents at the White House, appeared at countless Community Concerts, performed with symphony orchestras and jazz stars and toured dozens of foreign countries.
Musical million-sellers for The Brothers Four include such releases as "Greenfields,” "Seven Daffodils,” "Try to Remember” and "Across the Wide Missouri.” Their hit recording of "The Green Leaves of Summer" from the motion picture "The Alamo" was nominated for an Academy Award and they performed the song at the awards presentation for the network telecast.
The full-time lineup of The Brothers Four includes Mike McCoy, Karl Olsen, Mark Pearson and Bob Flick.
Mike McCoy is a veteran folk performer and singer/songwriter. He is a native of Washington state has performed with The Brothers Four on special recording projects and occasional stage presentations since the late 1960s. He joined the Brothers Four full time in 2004.
Washington native Karl Olsen is a folk performer, choral director, writer and arranger. Karl is the latest addition to the group having joined in 2008, blending his sparkling vocal and guitar skills smoothly into the sound of The Brothers Four.
Washington state's Mark Pearson is a guitarist, banjo player and singer/songwriter who has been a strong and consistent part of the group's signature sound since he originally joined in the late 1960s.
Bob Flick is a Founding Member of the Brothers Four. He is a Seattle native, bass player, group leader and singer/songwriter.
Tickets are on sale at Richards Music, 928-428-2442, online at www.saffordcenterforthearts.com or at the door. Adult ticket prices are $10 or $15 and are all reserved seating. Children and students are $5.